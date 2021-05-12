Louisa County LOST referendum will be Sept. 14

WAPELLO - The Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution of support, which called for a Sept. 14 referendum on a new local option sales tax (LOST) for the unincorporated area of the county, during its regular Tuesday meeting.

In addition to the resolution of support, the board also approved a Letter of Bond Counsel Services with John Danos, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Des Moines.

Danos will help guide the referendum issue through the election for a fee of $3,500.

The county board, along with the city councils of Columbus Junction and Grandview, need to hold a new referendum to continue assessing the 1% sales tax in their jurisdictions after Dec. 31, 2022.

Voters in those jurisdictions approved LOST referendum questions in 2006-2007 that contained the sunset date, while voters in other jurisdictions approved the referendums without any termination.

According to previous discussions, Iowa law requires local government jurisdictions representing at least half of the county’s total population of around 11,300 people to approve the resolutions of support before any referendum can be held.