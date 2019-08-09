The Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a solar energy zoning amendment during Thursday's meeting. The change must next be approved by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.
Three public hearings on the changes attracted about 30 people to the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello.
Commission chair Sherry Humphreys said the supervisors, who have the final say on the amendment, will discuss it Aug. 13.
The commission developed the amendments after Clenera, an Idaho-based solar energy developer, announced plans to establish a 100-megawatt solar farm on 850 acres south of Wapello. After Clenera began looking at the potential Wapello site, county zoning officials realized the county’s zoning ordinance did not have guiding solar energy regulations and began investigating possible rules, which were developed during several work sessions.
The first public hearing looked at updating the county’s comprehensive plan to create a new chapter dealing with renewable energy. Under the update, which must also be approved by the supervisors, renewable energy activities, such as the proposed solar energy facility, could be established in agricultural districts through a special use permit.
There were no comments on the proposal, which unanimously passed.
The second public hearing dealt with the proposed solar ordinance amendment and drew the majority of the discussion.
Michael Vance, Morning Sun, urged the commission not to place high permit fees on solar energy facilities. Under the current proposal, permit fees would be based on the amount of energy produced, but the fees would be capped at $16,000.
“If we want to encourage this type of development in our county, we need to look very carefully before we reach out and view them as some type of revenue generating system,” Vance said.
Louisa County Zoning Administrator Bruce Hudson said his staff talked to a potential solar energy developer and learned the proposed fee schedule might not be off-putting.
According to Hudson, the developer said California had potentially a $1 million permit fee.
Humphreys also said the commission was planning to develop a proposed use for the fees and would present that to supervisors. She indicated those uses could include a more complete comprehensive plan update and covering other zoning office costs.
Several other residents also commented on the proposed 300-foot setback requirement from other property owners. While some objected to the distance, others said they supported it.
Commission members agreed after closing the public hearing that the possibility of an exception being approved by the county’s board of adjustment was not clearly set out and added wording to a section of the amendment clarifying that option.
The third public hearing focused on definitions and other administrative details and drew only one comment.
Kathy Dice, Wapello, said one definition appeared to require permits for small temporary solar generating units. However, Hudson pointed out the amendment only dealt with permanent, ground attached units.
Supervisor chair Brad Quigley attended the commission meeting and said he was hopeful the amendment could be adopted by the board of supervisors within the next several weeks.
