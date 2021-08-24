Louisa County, MPW discuss possible water pipeline

“Wapello has been the highest priority because they are facing some large investments in their current water source,” Huston said.

Currently MPW is determining what the rate structure would be is the project moves ahead. He said Louisa residents would have to pay a little more for water, as they are out of county customers. He commented that may be less expensive for them in the long run.

Quigley said if the project is not implemented, Louisa County would not get a better water supply and there would be no rural fire protection along the route. He said sometimes firefighter had to travel up to 30 minutes to get water.

“Overall I think it would inhibit growth in our county without a better quality of water,” Quigley said.

For the project to move forward, Quigley said Louisa County would have to seek out funding. He said with the new infrastructure bill, up to $90 billion for water may become available. The county is also trying to get more up-to-date engineering costs to the point the county can start seeking funding.

“We just want to have the project ready to go when funding becomes available,” he said. “We’re trying to be proactive and get the costs together.”

He estimated, if the project is approved, it would take about two years to construct the pipeline. He said there has also been discussion about creating a Louisa-Muscatine Water District.

