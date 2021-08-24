Louisa County, MPW discuss possible water pipeline

MUSCATINE — While a decision is still a ways off, officials from Muscatine Power and Water have been in discussions with officials from Louisa County to establish a water pipeline between Muscatine and Wapello.
Louisa County Supervisor Co-Chair Brad Quigley and MPW general manager Gage Huston report that for several months the two entities have met on a monthly basis to determine if the project is even feasible. Currently Louisa County is working to get a projected cost of the plan, although MPW estimates the 23 mile pipeline that would probably run along Highway 61 would cost around $6.5 million, which would be the responsibility of Louisa County to pay. Quigley said the project would bring water to Letts where it would be supplied to Louisa-Muscatine Schools, Grandview and Wapello. A possible second phase of the project may include providing water to Morning Sun and other communities.
“It came about because the City of Wapello was looking at a $3 to $5 million expansion, and the quality of water in the area is bad,” Quigley said. “L-M High School was having a problem because when they were watering their yard they didn’t have enough water for the schools. Several little small problems became ‘We have got to do something.’”
In addition to normal water usage, the pipeline would provide fire protection. Many towns in Louisa County rely on private well systems for water, leaving the Louisa County Supervisors concerned about what would happen if there was a structure fire.
Quigley said originally Wapello was looking at a project to replace the city’s 75-year-old water plant, which led the supervisors to consider the option of buying water from Muscatine. Quigley commented the plant would cost between $3 million and $7 million, and would not help water quality, which he described as having a lot of calcium and having a rotten egg smell.
Huston said the most important issue being considered while making the decision is that current water customers in Muscatine would see no impact from the project either financially or with water resources. He stressed customers would not see an increase in cost and it would be Louisa County that would build and maintain the pipeline. He also said the amount MPW is projected to sell to Louisa would be a small amount compared to the average usage.
“There’s interest on our side, but no way is it a done deal at this point,” Huston said. “The discussions have been productive.”
He said MPW has a surplus of water and with the power plant expected to back down on usage soon, the surplus would become even greater. Huston said if the project moved ahead, the increase in water usage currently would increase no more than 1.3%. He said during peak days MPW customers can use 35 million gallons per day. The project would require MPW supplying 450,000 gallons to Louisa County.
Huston said the aquifer MPW uses has been a stable source of water for a long time and MPW works for that to continue. He said MPW is comfortable that the water supply is not being threatened.
“Wapello has been the highest priority because they are facing some large investments in their current water source,” Huston said.
Currently MPW is determining what the rate structure would be is the project moves ahead. He said Louisa residents would have to pay a little more for water, as they are out of county customers. He commented that may be less expensive for them in the long run.
Quigley said if the project is not implemented, Louisa County would not get a better water supply and there would be no rural fire protection along the route. He said sometimes firefighter had to travel up to 30 minutes to get water.
“Overall I think it would inhibit growth in our county without a better quality of water,” Quigley said.
For the project to move forward, Quigley said Louisa County would have to seek out funding. He said with the new infrastructure bill, up to $90 billion for water may become available. The county is also trying to get more up-to-date engineering costs to the point the county can start seeking funding.
“We just want to have the project ready to go when funding becomes available,” he said. “We’re trying to be proactive and get the costs together.”
He estimated, if the project is approved, it would take about two years to construct the pipeline. He said there has also been discussion about creating a Louisa-Muscatine Water District.