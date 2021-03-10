Louisa County needs more feedback to comprehensive plan survey

“We re-evaluated the addresses and re-sent out not quite 200 the other day and hopefully we’ll have a little better luck getting a response,” James told the board.

After providing those numbers, James asked the supervisors for their help in the sampling effort.

“If you haven’t yet, maybe fill out the survey and also get it out to county staff and other people you may (know),” he said.

Supervisor Brad Quigley said he had put the survey form on his social media page and was also planning to take hard copies to facility residents and other sites.

“What I hearing most is people have seen it, like on Facebook, but didn’t have the tools to fill it out. It’s mostly people 50 and above that have trouble with that,” Quigley reported, adding he also intended to provide community leaders with copies.

James said the SEIRPC would also contact area companies, schools and other possible locations to obtain more widespread and diverse responses. He said an upcoming planning session would be held with the Louisa Development Group Board of Directors.

“Hopefully we’ll continue to trend in the right direction,” he said, explaining the number of responses had actually doubled in the last few days.