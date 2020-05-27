Louisa County offices on track for reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAPELLO — Inquiries made by the county supervisors with local health officials, other counties and the state’s court services over the next week could pave the way for an early June reopening of the Louisa County Courthouse.

The informal decision to wait until the board of supervisors' June 2 meeting to decide whether to reopen the county offices, which were closed March 16 because of COVID-19, was made during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.

Supervisor Randy Griffin said the recent outbreak of the disease at the Wapello Specialty Care facility was a concern.

“We still have quite a case out there at the nursing home, which affects all the local people in the Wapello area, so I believe we should wait another week and after June 1 see what happens,” he said, alluding to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ modified executive order that would allow many retail and other activities to resume in Iowa at limited capacities.

Supervisor Brad Quigley agreed the surge in cases at the Wapello long-term care facility was a factor to consider.

“I was looking online today and we’re up over 40 (care facility cases) and I agree,” Quigley said.