Louisa County offices on track for reopening

WAPELLO — Inquiries made by the county supervisors with local health officials, other counties and the state’s court services over the next week could pave the way for an early June reopening of the Louisa County Courthouse.
The informal decision to wait until the board of supervisors' June 2 meeting to decide whether to reopen the county offices, which were closed March 16 because of COVID-19, was made during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Supervisor Randy Griffin said the recent outbreak of the disease at the Wapello Specialty Care facility was a concern.
“We still have quite a case out there at the nursing home, which affects all the local people in the Wapello area, so I believe we should wait another week and after June 1 see what happens,” he said, alluding to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ modified executive order that would allow many retail and other activities to resume in Iowa at limited capacities.
Supervisor Brad Quigley agreed the surge in cases at the Wapello long-term care facility was a factor to consider.
“I was looking online today and we’re up over 40 (care facility cases) and I agree,” Quigley said.
“We have a lot to think about, but the main thing is how we are going to follow up when we do open,” he added, explaining sanitation issues would be critical.
County auditor Sandi Elliott agreed.
“If we open the doors on June 1, how do we keep hallway control?” she wondered.
“We probably need to work this week to put a policy in place to deal with some of this stuff — bathrooms and how we are going to do the cleaning,” Quigley said, adding that county human resources consultant Paul Greufe needed to be contacted for input.
“Get this maybe as an addendum to the handbook so everyone knows what to do,” he said.
Supervisor Chris Ball also reminded the board that local health officials had already provided some guidance.
“(Louisa County Public Health Services Administrator) Roxanne (Smith) gave us some guidelines a week ago,” he said.
Quigley said county officials could talk with the contracted cleaning service that provides the courthouse cleaning and coordinate efforts with office staff.
Louisa County Emergency Services Director Brian Hall also suggested contacting other counties and see what they were doing about opening their facilities.
Quigley said he would check with officials in Muscatine and Des Moines counties to see how they were handling office reopens, while Griffin said he would consult with Smith.
Ball said he would talk with Eighth Judicial District of Iowa Chief Judge Mary Ann Brown about the courthouse reopening.
The supervisors said they would review what they learn at next week’s meeting and then make a decision.
In other action during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors approved the Stout Subdivision on County Road G40 west of Letts. Zoning inspector Brian Thye indicated the subdivision was an expansion of an existing acreage.
County engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt also presented the secondary roads department’s weekly update. Shutt said Hagerty Earthworks, Muscatine, had presented the apparent low bid of $160,391 for a road crossing on L Avenue that will provide access into the county’s Indian Slough Wildlife Area.
Roehl also indicated work on the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello was continuing.
