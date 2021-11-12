Louisa County officials urge registration in emergency notification system

The notification system, which Hall pointed out was used during a recent water emergency in the Columbus community, could provide that alert.

He said residents could also load the Smart911 app on their cellphones, which could provide emergency notifications for wherever those residents are located.

Hall said he planned to begin attending athletic and other school and public events to provide and opportunity for county residents to register for the new system.

A registration link is also available on the county’s website: https://louisacountyia.gov.

Hall also asked city officials to document any debris removal from a future disaster so local officials had the necessary evidence to seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

He also reported to the council that he was investigating various buildings in the area for possible warming centers and other emergency uses. Part of that investigation would include inspecting buildings to determine the potential of wiring them so emergency generators could be used to provide electrical power.