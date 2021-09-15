Louisa County P&Z Commission collects initial data

• The number of housing units in the county fell by 5.8%;

• Three communities – Oakville, Wapello and Columbus City – showed population increases, while the population in the rest of the incorporated cities fell.

Following the census presentation by Lassiter, Frahm presented some of the actual public input provided by the 373 residents who responded to a survey the SEIRPC had distributed online and at various events during the summer.

Frahm reported 95% of the respondents were White; 11% veterans; 55% were females and 45% males; 88% were homeowners; 50% were fulltime workers, while 27% were retired; and 47% worked in Louisa County.

In a question that asked what they envisioned Louisa County looking like in 2040, 28.6% of the respondents focused on growth responses, although around 21.2% saw the county in decline. Around 19.8% envisioned the county being the same. Other visions for the county centered on climate (9.3%); family (6.2%); technology (5.3%); and diversity (4.4%). Around 17.2% left the question untagged.

“A vibrant, diverse county of hardworking, midwestern values stakeholders engaged in making our county a great place to grow and educate our youth and a great place to live and play,” one representative respondent was quoted in the SEIRPC report.