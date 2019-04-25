WAPELLO — The Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission began assembling a framework Wednesday for a new solar energy ordinance, using three previously adopted local ordinances for guidance.
The local officials hope the new ordinance will guide future solar and other renewable energy projects in the county.
Two separate companies are currently investigating solar projects in the county. Idaho-based Clēnera and Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) have already signed a purchase agreement for power that could be produced by a proposed 350,000 solar panel farm about two miles south of Wapello. That farm is expected to generate 215,000 MWh (megawatt hours) of energy, enough to power 18,000 homes if it is ultimately constructed.
However, commission members have acknowledged the lack of a renewable energy section in either the county’s zoning ordinance or its comprehensive plan is forcing the commission to move quickly.
During Wednesday’s meeting commission members reviewed three previously-developed zoning ordinances to draw ideas for a Louisa County proposal that could be recommended to the county supervisors.
The review included ordinances from Henry and DeKalb counties in Illinois and Linn County, Iowa. The Linn County and Henry County documents drew the most interest from commission members, with most agreeing they felt the Henry County ordinance seemed the best fit for Louisa County.
“I like Henry County’s,” said commission member Tim Coleman, who owns property near where Clēnera’s proposed Wapello Solar Farm would be located.
Commission chair Sherry Humphreys agreed, explaining the Linn County ordinance appeared to be as comprehensive as possible, not just for solar, but for other renewable energies.
“Linn County was going for a gold standard. The focus wasn’t on solar farms,” she suggested to the rest of the commission.
Working through the Henry County document, the commission members then reviewed each of its sections and discussed if the provisions were needed as part of a Louisa County regulation.
While whole sections of the Henry County ordinance were sometimes accepted intact, changes were made in others to reflect current zoning practices in Louisa County.
One specific change that commission members said they felt was needed was to establish a 300-foot setback of solar panels from any residence that would not be part of the project. The Henry County ordinance only required 150 feet.
Zoning administrator Bruce Hudson said the 300-foot setback had been a recommendation from Clēnera. Commission member Josh Hardin said at least three residences would be affected by that decision.
Hudson also recommended there be an 80-foot setback from state highways and a 60-foot setback from county roads. A buffer would also be required, but Humphreys indicated that could be part of a site plan that would require commission approval.
A key issue the commission members agreed was handling decommissioning of the site after the reported 25-year leases with landowners expire.
Although the leases could be renewed, commission members said they possibly wouldn’t be, leaving cleanup of the site a critical issue. Coleman was especially concerned if the owner of the leased land decided to keep the solar panels, reportedly an option under the leases.
“A landowner could say I want to keep all of it and then it goes to pot and the county has to deal with it,” he said.
The Henry County ordinance appeared to address that by requiring a decommission plan and a bond or other financial commitment to implement the plan. It also included a provision holding the county harmless, but commission member Ed Vineyard said that provision might not provide local governments with absolute protection.
“If something the county did caused harm, someone should be responsible,” he said.
Humphreys said she would ask county attorney Adam Parsons to review that section.
The commission will meet again May 6 to continue its review.
