Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission examines comprehensive plan

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission (LCPZC) was presented with draft sections of the Louisa County 2040 Comprehensive Plan during the commission’s meeting on Tuesday.

Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) assistant director Zack James and regional planner Jarred Lassiter presented information on future land use in the county and the plan’s preliminary values, vision statement, key themes and goals/objectives.

Lassiter was the lead presenter for the land use update for the plan, which is expected to guide development in the county for the next 20 years.

He first presented pie charts showing how the current land use and the future land use would compare.

According to the charts, the current distribution of land use in the county is agriculture, 77%; public conservation/recreation, 9%; private conservation/recreation, 12%; residential, 1%; civic, 0.6%; industrial, 0.5%; and commercial, 0.1%.

The future land use is forecast to be agriculture, 67%; combined conservation/recreation, 26%; residential, 5%; civic, 0.6%; industrial, 0.8%; and commercial, 0.2%.