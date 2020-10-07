Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission updating solar, home business ordinances

Under the new definitions, dwelling will now be defined as synonymous with home and a lot that contains a dwelling (will) constitute a residence. If the proposed changes are eventually approved by the county supervisors, they would not apply to the current solar farm being developed, but would apply to any future facilities, Vance pointed out.

The commission also approved two changes involving an accessory building. One change would eliminate a provision in the ordinance that restricted assessor buildings to rear and side yards and also restricted them to only occupy 30 percent of a rear yard.

The second change would allow accessory buildings to be 20 feet in height. They are currently restricted to 15 feet.

The proposed changes from the September meeting included several that modified home business rules. They included removing a section that prohibited a home business from selling any products not prepared on site.

Other sections removed included the requirement that any home industry accessory building be located within 300 feet of the dwelling at the facility; and the requirement that the owner-operator of the home industry be the deed holder of the dwelling located at the industry site.