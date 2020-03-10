Louisa County plans for the new Highway 61 changes

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors and other local stakeholders appear to support the latest Iowa Department of Transportation proposal for handling traffic south of Wapello, once U.S. Highway 61 is eventually relocated around the community.

The board met Tuesday with county engineer Larry Roehl, assistant engineer Adam Shutt and members of the Wapello Community Ambulance Service to review the latest idea for the relocation, which the DOT developed following an earlier meeting in Des Moines between DOT officials and local community representatives.

According to a preliminary DOT plan distributed by Shutt, the new design calls for dual J-turns on the relocated four-lane highway. There would also be an at-grade intersection at 65th Street off the southbound lane of the relocated Highway 61 and an at-grade crossing off the northbound lane of the relocated highway using a new road corridor from the existing Highway 61 right of way. The new road corridor would be about 1200 feet south of 65th Street.

The DOT proposal would also include keeping K Avenue open by using an overpass.

Shutt and Roehl said J-turns are a relatively new highway concept and indicated they would help meet local concerns over earlier DOT designs that would have limited highway access for vehicles coming south out of Wapello.