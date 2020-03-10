Louisa County plans for the new Highway 61 changes

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors and other local stakeholders appear to support the latest Iowa Department of Transportation proposal for handling traffic south of Wapello, once U.S. Highway 61 is eventually relocated around the community.
The board met Tuesday with county engineer Larry Roehl, assistant engineer Adam Shutt and members of the Wapello Community Ambulance Service to review the latest idea for the relocation, which the DOT developed following an earlier meeting in Des Moines between DOT officials and local community representatives.
According to a preliminary DOT plan distributed by Shutt, the new design calls for dual J-turns on the relocated four-lane highway. There would also be an at-grade intersection at 65th Street off the southbound lane of the relocated Highway 61 and an at-grade crossing off the northbound lane of the relocated highway using a new road corridor from the existing Highway 61 right of way. The new road corridor would be about 1200 feet south of 65th Street.
The DOT proposal would also include keeping K Avenue open by using an overpass.
Shutt and Roehl said J-turns are a relatively new highway concept and indicated they would help meet local concerns over earlier DOT designs that would have limited highway access for vehicles coming south out of Wapello.
The J-turns would allow traffic going in one direction to cross over into the opposite lanes of travel. They have been successfully used in other states, but are just now being designed into Iowa’s highway system.
Although the local officials indicated they felt the new design was an improvement over the DOT’s original plan, they did see some problems, especially the possible lack of some acceleration lanes around the J-turns.
“I don’t think they have the whole design,” supervisor Brad Quigley said after examining the preliminary plan.
WCAS Director Cindy Small agreed the DOT needed to address acceleration lanes.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t see (those lanes),” she said.
However, even then, the supervisors suggested the latest proposal met the primary concern, which had been the possible impact to accessing the relocated highway if the primary interchange at County Road G62 was closed.
“They are accommodating us,” supervisor Randy Griffin said.
However, Griffin also suggested the local stakeholders ask the DOT to move the at-grade crossing off the northbound lane of the relocated highway to 65th Street. He said that would reduce the need for more land acquisition.
Shutt said he would contact the DOT about that suggestion and also ask the state planners about acceleration/deacceleration lanes for the J-turns.
In other action, the supervisors met with conservation board director Katie Hammond to discuss the conservation board’s investigation into enrolling nearly 1000 acres of the Indian Slough Wildlife Area into the federal Emergency Wetlands Program.
According to Hammond, the county land would normally not be eligible for the program, which pays landowners for wetland easements. However, since Louisa County was declared a federal disaster area, the EWP was now an option.
Hammond said a final decision from federal officials was pending.
The supervisors also met with public health administrator Roxanne Smith and veterans affairs director Adam Caudle for their departments’ monthly update.
Smith said her department was preparing for the move to the remodeled County Complex later this month. She also said that despite having no confirmed cases in the county, her department was being kept busy responding to issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Caudle’s report dealt primarily with routine issues.