WAPELLO — Louisa County Board of Supervisors reviewed final budgets for the next fiscal year with county treasurer Vicki Frank, county attorney Adam Parsons and county sheriff Brad Turner.
None reported any major changes for their fiscal year 2021 budgets, although all three proposals showed small increases, mostly to cover the 2.5 percent salary cost-of-living adjustments the supervisors had requested.
Frank said she had also added 1% salary increases in addition to the COLA for her deputies, following a plan the supervisors had agreed to last year to raise the deputies' salaries to percentages allowed under state code.
“I didn’t change a whole lot,” Frank assured the board about her $311,436 proposal, which compared to this year’s projected spending of $301,706.
Supervisors asked about the low reimbursement rate the treasurer’s office received from the state of Iowa for handling driver licensing.
Frank said the current reimbursement rate was $7, but the county treasurers’ statewide association was seeking an increase to $10. According to her revenue projections for FY21, Frank estimated her office would collect $15,000 in drivers’ license fees next year, which would be the same amount as this year’s reimbursements.
Supervisor Brad Quigley, who has criticized state reimbursements to counties in the past, suggested the county was subsidizing the state service.
“I’m tired of doing the state’s job,” he said.
The state also came under criticism when the board reviewed Parsons’ proposed $260,240 spending for the county attorney's office.
Parsons reported his office used a part-time position to collect delinquent court fines and fees and would collect nearly $100,000 this year.
The first year the county created the job, nearly $44,000 was collected. The state claimed $24,000 of the money while Louisa County kept $17,497, or about 39%. Last year, the collections rose to $85,620, but $58,618 went to the state, while the county kept $27,001, or about 31%.
“When the state sees something is working, they want a bigger share,” Parsons told the board.
He also told the board that state institutions, including the Iowa Supreme Court, had modified the fine system, which was making it more difficult for county attorneys to full recover some of the delinquent costs.
“The state has totally screwed up fine collections. That is my legal opinion,” Parsons told the board, adding however, he did not feel the collections would go away because fines would continue to be levied and then ignored by some people.
Although Quigley said he was encouraged after hearing about the collection numbers, the amount going to the state bothered him.
“I don’t want to work for the state,” he said.
In the final budget review, Turner said the sheriff office's $2,927,004 proposal was broken into three areas, Confidential Investigations ($5,000); Correctional Services – Jail ($1,002,007); and Sheriff ($1,919,997). The total proposal compared with $2,790,912 in the current fiscal year, with much of the increase coming from salary and benefit raises.
He said his department would need technology upgrades, which the supervisors indicated were being covered in that department’s spending.
Turner said he had not proposed any increase for cities that contract for law enforcement through the county, explaining he was leaving that decision up to the board.
