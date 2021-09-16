Louisa County Public Health finally gets to move after several delays

WAPELLO — After several years of delay, the Louisa County Public Health Service is moving to new offices, LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith told the county board of health during its regular meeting Tuesday.
For over seven years, county officials have been working on implementing the LCPHS’s relocation from its Wapello office to new headquarters at the Louisa County Complex.
A 2015 feasibility study by the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission had determined the LCPHS relocation could be accomplished, which eventually prompted the board of supervisors to begin planning the building’s renovation in preparation for the move.
The board of supervisors also moved forward around the same time with renovation of the former Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in Wapello into a county annex. That allowed the county’s veteran affairs and emergency management services to relocate from the County Complex to the renovated County Annex in November 2016.
However, delays in completing renovation work at the Complex, COVID-19 and other issues delayed the LCPHS’s move to the Complex, until this week, when it finally started to happen.
“We are in full force with our move,” Smith told the health board on Tuesday.
She said IT and telephone services were being completed, and barring any unforeseen delays, the move would likely be completed by Friday. Smith cautioned, however, the office would not necessarily be completely ready for business that day.
“We should be operating by Monday,” she said.
Smith said she had not published any public notice yet of the move but would arrange to have something in local papers next week. In the meantime, she said the LCPHS would place a notice on the LCPHS’s website and also post notices on social media sites.
“Put a sign on the door,” health board member Lynn Mincer, suggested, and Smith said she would.
Board of Health chair Randy Griffin, who also serves on the county board of supervisors, said he had seen new signage directing U.S. Highway 61 vehicle traffic to the new office site was being installed on Tuesday.
Other action
- The health board reviewed environmental health activities with county sanitarian Brian Thye.
Thye said he was still struggling to get rural property owners in the county to take advantage of a new state law covering water testing. According to Thye, the state will provide up to $300 for any well that needs to be shock-chlorinated.
He said only five of the tests had been completed in August.
Smith said she would develop a notice to publish in local papers in an effort to boost interest in the program.
- Thye also reported on a revised 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. He said the new agreement added some additional procedures he would need to begin following before issuing water well permits.
- Smith also provided a financial update to the health board.
- In final action, Smith said the COVID-19 website she and other county health officials now used only updated weekly and new numbers were not yet available. She said the latest numbers had been last updated on Sept. 7.
According to an email Smith sent to the county supervisors on Tuesday, after she was unable to attend the supervisors’ meeting in person to present her monthly department update, the latest available COVID-19 positivity rate was 11.4%. There had also been 36 new cases in the previous seven days, and 4,795 county residents had been fully vaccinated.