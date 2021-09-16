Louisa County Public Health finally gets to move after several delays

WAPELLO — After several years of delay, the Louisa County Public Health Service is moving to new offices, LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith told the county board of health during its regular meeting Tuesday.

For over seven years, county officials have been working on implementing the LCPHS’s relocation from its Wapello office to new headquarters at the Louisa County Complex.

A 2015 feasibility study by the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission had determined the LCPHS relocation could be accomplished, which eventually prompted the board of supervisors to begin planning the building’s renovation in preparation for the move.

The board of supervisors also moved forward around the same time with renovation of the former Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in Wapello into a county annex. That allowed the county’s veteran affairs and emergency management services to relocate from the County Complex to the renovated County Annex in November 2016.

However, delays in completing renovation work at the Complex, COVID-19 and other issues delayed the LCPHS’s move to the Complex, until this week, when it finally started to happen.

“We are in full force with our move,” Smith told the health board on Tuesday.