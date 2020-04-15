Louisa County Public Health may need help combating COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAPELLO — As Louisa County continued to be pummeled by the COVID-19 outbreak, the county supervisors learned Tuesday how local officials were responding.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health website — https://coronavirus.iowa.gov — as of early Tuesday afternoon there had been 1,899 confirmed cases of the illness in Iowa, with 49 deaths reported. Although none of those deaths have been recorded in Louisa County, it has had 149 confirmed cases, the fourth highest in Iowa.

With only three full-time nurses, three certified nursing aides and one office manager available to handle the large number of cases as well as maintain other duties, supervisor Randy Griffin reported help may be needed by the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS).

Griffin, who serves on the Louisa County Board of Health as the supervisors’ representative, said LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith had contacted him about additional assistance.

“There’s been discussion about more help so (the LCPHS staff) does not get overwhelmed," he said, explaining some counties' public health staff was apparently providing some assistance.

Griffin also reported Smith would likely seek additional help for her staff.