Louisa County Public Health may need help combating COVID-19

WAPELLO — As Louisa County continued to be pummeled by the COVID-19 outbreak, the county supervisors learned Tuesday how local officials were responding.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health website — https://coronavirus.iowa.gov — as of early Tuesday afternoon there had been 1,899 confirmed cases of the illness in Iowa, with 49 deaths reported. Although none of those deaths have been recorded in Louisa County, it has had 149 confirmed cases, the fourth highest in Iowa.
With only three full-time nurses, three certified nursing aides and one office manager available to handle the large number of cases as well as maintain other duties, supervisor Randy Griffin reported help may be needed by the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS).
Griffin, who serves on the Louisa County Board of Health as the supervisors’ representative, said LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith had contacted him about additional assistance.
“There’s been discussion about more help so (the LCPHS staff) does not get overwhelmed," he said, explaining some counties' public health staff was apparently providing some assistance.
Griffin also reported Smith would likely seek additional help for her staff.
“We told her if she needed to hire more people, she could,” he told supervisors Brad Quigley and Chris Ball.
“I support that 100 percent,” Quigley said, and Ball agreed.
“I figured that was the way it was going to be,” Griffin replied, without giving further details.
Meanwhile, Quigley said county officials needed to begin planning on ways to control the viral spread even after the current outbreak fades.
He said during a recent conversation with another county’s supervisor he discovered some counties were apparently beginning to investigate installing glass and other partitions to separate county employees in their office from public visitors.
Treasurer Vicki Frank questioned how her office could be configured to establish that separation and still follow existing Iowa Department of Transportation rules on administering written driver's license tests.
The officials agreed to continue the discussion and look at options.
COVID-19 also was brought up in a discussion with assistant county engineer Adam Shutt on several upcoming county construction projects. Quigley, who serves as the board’s representative on the regional Iowa Workforce Development (IWF) Board, which is working to consolidate the IWF regions along the Mississippi River, asked Shutt about employment opportunities with a planned water crossing project at Indian Slough.
Quigley said with unemployment growing, the sooner that project could go out for bid, the better it would be for the local economy.
Shutt indicated the bid request would be issued May 26, which he suggested was the earliest because of federal funding tied to the work. He also reminded Quigley that a drainage project around Fredonia would be bid on May 12, which would also offer local contractors possible work.
The board then approved the plans and specifications for the Indian Slough project.
In final action, the supervisors recognized several county officials for landmark Years of Service Awards.
Those honored included Katie Hammond, 20 years, conservation board; and Chad Grimm, 20 years; Joellen Schantz, 25 years; and Don Garrett, 25 years, all of the secondary roads department.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, none of the service certificates were presented during the meeting.
The board also met with Adam Caudle, veteran affairs director for his monthly update. Caudle said office calls and other work in March had been steady, but had dropped off as more COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.
