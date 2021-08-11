Louisa County public health move delayed by COVID-19 upswing

WAPELLO — A planned August move of the Louisa County Public Health Service to the County Complex could be in limbo again as the number of COVID-19 cases start to rise in the county and throughout the state.

LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith provided that report to the Louisa County Board of Health during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at the LCPHS office in Wapello.

Originally, the LCPHS had planned to move to the complex in March 2020, but the first wave of the pandemic hit and the relocation was suspended.

Smith then announced this June that her office had tentatively scheduled the move for the week of Aug. 23. However, the COVID-19 delta variant has now appeared, and for the second time the relocation plans have been threatened.

Smith said she had updated the board of supervisors earlier in the day on the impact the COVID-19 uptick could have on the planned move.

“They were kind of giving us the OK to delay again if we need to,” she said, adding part of her wanted to make the move while another part did not.

“Let’s play it by ear and see how it goes,” she told the BOH, explaining it was still early in the newest COVID-19 outbreak.