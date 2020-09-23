Louisa County Public Health planning for COVID vaccination distributions

“I’m just trying to get a feel for how much we may need,” Smith said.

According to Smith, the vaccines now being developed would require a two-dose series, but it remained to be seen which of the potential vaccines would hit the market first.

“I don’t have any control over what I get,” she added.

Currently two vaccines, which she said are being identified Vaccine A and Vaccine B are the closest to being released. Both would apparently require the two doses to be 28 days apart. Both doses would need to be the same vaccine.

While she cannot control the timing of the vaccine’s release or which vaccines her office receives, Smith said she did have a plan for when the vaccine eventually arrives and would begin distributing it first to long-term care facilities.

In other vaccine discussions, Smith updated the board on her department’s activities involving flu vaccinations.

While some community/business-based outreach clinics have also been planned and will begin later in the week, others have been forced to reschedule for various reasons, she continued.