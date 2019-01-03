A nurse and a home health aide will be added to the staff of the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS), following a decision Thursday by the Louisa County Board of Health (LCBOH).
A three-member LCBOH visioning committee had agreed last month to submit the hiring recommendation to the full board after learning the LCPHS was turning down home health referrals because the current staff was completely booked.
The visioning committee also had agreed a nurse replacement was needed because former nurse/interim administrator Roxanne Smith had recently been hired as the permanent LCPHS administrator.
Those arguments were repeated during Wednesday’s full LCBOH meeting.
“With overtime and where we could be with patient load (and other needs), the county would benefit from hiring an additional nurse and an additional home health care aide,” Breanne Hammond, who had attended the visioning meeting, told the rest of the board.
Hammond said both were needed because if the LCPHS increased its skilled nursing visits that would likely cause homemaking and related activities to also increase.
“You can’t really do one without the other,” she said.
Smith agreed the need was there for both positions.
“We have probably turned away five to six referrals (that needed both services). We can’t handle them. We’re maxed out,” she said.
Smith also said her staff was having difficulty completing required paperwork and other job-related activities that were not directly tied to providing health or home care services.
“It’s the extra stuff that we’re finding a hard time to get done — the chart audits. I’m doing home care. I’m not having time to be a full-time administrator, so home care always takes precedence,” she said.
“I’m afraid when (health auditors) come around again and some of these things are not getting done, we’re going to get dinged and we’re going to feel it,” Smith said.
Earlier in the meeting, Smith had also provided the board with an initial budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2020 and used that information to explain the two positions would not substantially boost spending compared to this year’s budget.
“We’re down two positions (now),” she said, explaining her former nursing position had never been filled when she was appointed interim administrator. A full-time assistant administrator’s position also was left unfilled after the LCBOH fired the person.
Smith said the funding for those positions would cover most of the anticipated cost for the two proposed positions.
“If you crunch in the numbers, we’re only adding less than two thousand dollars that we’re asking the county to fund,” she pointed out, adding the two positions would also likely lead to more revenue, provided home health care numbers remained up.
Supervisor Randy Griffin, who attended his first LCBOH meeting as part of a swap of duties with supervisor Brad Quigley, said he understood the need for the additional staff and the small increase it would take to fill that need did not seem significant.
“We don’t want to (turn people away). We’ve got to provide that service," Griffin said. "If you’re turning people away, we don’t want to do that.”
The board then agreed to move forward with the hiring of the two additional staff.
In other action, the LCBOH:
• Received updates on environmental and public health activities for November
• Approved the preliminary fiscal year 2020 budget
• Elected Hammond as chair and Whitney Howell as vice chair.
