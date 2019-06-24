Two switches that could impact public health insurance payments are forcing the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) to make process modifications and other preparations, LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith reported to the Louisa County Board of Health (BOH) on Monday.
Smith reminded the BOH that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) had decided to stop making its own payments to service providers and would instead now rely on TriWest Healthcare Alliance, Phoenix, AZ., for outsource payment processing and administration.
A previous outsourcing effort by the VA did not go well, she indicated.
“(The VA) did this a year or two ago with a company called Health Net. That was short-lived and the VA took it back and now they are doing it again with TriWest,” Smith said, adding she and other staff were not optimistic the latest outsourcing effort would be any more successful than the VA’s initial try.
“From everything we’ve been told, TriWest is going to be here a couple of months and then they will go away too,” Smith said.
The time and expense it takes to convert patient records each time there is a change in the insurance processes takes a toll.
“We’re a bit frustrated because we do all this work when we know darn well they aren’t going to be here and my greatest fear is they will be here just a short amount of time and won’t pay their claims,” she said, adding the VA is offering little or no guidance on the changeover.
“Read the handbook is the answer we get to every question,” Smith said, adding there was little that could be done to resolve the issue.
That is also the case that has developed with Iowa’s decision to move to private Managed Care Organizations (MCO) for the state’s Medicaid program.
Smith said the latest MCO changeover in that program is scheduled for June 30 when Unity Healthcare exits and Iowa Total Care picks up the service.
“We’ve done everything we can and are ready to go, but we don’t have any idea what Iowa Total Care is going to look like,” she said, adding it would be a wait and see situation until everything settles down to see how well the transition goes.
In other action, county sanitarians Brian Thye and Bruce Hudson updated the board on environmental health activities in the county over the past month.
The two reported a rural Columbus Junction resident had been found guilty of failing to connect her dwelling to a septic system and had been given until July 17 to comply.
According to earlier reports, Kathy Adams, of the 24000 block of 140th Street, Columbus Junction, had installed a septic system as required by an earlier court order, but had not connected the system to any upgraded toilet facilities in her dwelling, which prompted the latest legal action.
Hudson indicated if Adams fails to follow the latest court order, she could face time in jail. Sentencing is set for July 17.
According to online court records, an appeal by Adams of the latest conviction was denied by Louisa County Magistrate Roger Huddle for being premature.
In final action, Smith reported:
She had started to place mosquito traps around the county as part of a statewide effort to track potential disease-carrying species;
Received an update on a new Iowa State Extension drug prevention/family strengthening program from BOH vice-chair Whitney Howell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.