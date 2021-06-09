Louisa County Public Health Services to move this week

Schantz said DOT officials had indicated the county could modify an existing sign, but would not allow any new sign that identified all the county offices at the Complex.

“I think we could change the sign that is there with more encompassing language, but as far as adding additional signs, no,” she said, adding later the DOT would apparently also limit the wording on any new language.

“Why are they so against this?” supervisor Randy Griffin, a former secondary roads department employee who also serves as the board of health chair, asked.

Schantz said the DOT explanation was that too much wording was distracting to drivers.

“There’s a limit to the number of signs and the number of words,” she said.

Griffin said the issue was similar to when Louisa County Vietnam Veterans attempted to get a new sign for the All-Veterans Memorial at the U.S. Highway 61 interchange at Grandview.

Eventually, the group was able to get a sign posted at an at-grade crossing farther south of the interchange. Griffin suggested that permission was obtained after local legislators and others voiced loud enough concerns the governor’s office noticed.