WAPELLO — Following last week’s testy response to the latest Iowa Department of Transportation plan for the U.S. Highway 61 relocation around Wapello, Louisa County officials indicated Tuesday they were ready to take a less confrontational approach.
At the Louisa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 12 meeting, board members had criticized DOT District 5 Engineer Jim Armstrong for suggesting in a Nov. 8, email that the issue of relocation was considered closed.
Armstrong had written the DOT would “add a slip ramp interchange at the south end of Wapello that would include a paved median crossover to the south (for emergency traffic only) and build a gravel connector road from present U.S. 61 to K Avenue.”
He also confirmed the connector would be built to (Farm to Market) standards with enough right of way that a future paving could be accommodated.
Armstrong wrote the DOT felt those provisions met earlier conditions set by the supervisors to accept the relocation.
After meeting with county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt during that Nov. 12 meeting, supervisors Brad Quigley, Chris Ball and Randy Griffin said they did not feel the DOT had met the conditions.
Those conditions had included paving the connector road and reinstating an overpass for 70th Street. The supervisors also suggested if the DOT did not meet those conditions it was welcomed to drop its plans to build the remaining four-lane highway section through Louisa County.
At Tuesday’s meeting the supervisors declined to back away from the conditions, but agreed with Shutt’s assessment that the county’s conditional approval statement may have been misinterpreted by DOT officials.
“Our thinking is that maybe the DOT didn’t understand our language,” he told the board, suggesting the engineers could resubmit the letter and make it clearer what the county was asking.
“I think that would be a good idea,” Griffin replied.
Shutt said that in addition to clarifying the county’s request for paving on the proposed connector and reinstating the 70th Street overpass, it could also seek to have the connector located closer to Wapello. That would ease concerns about cutting a farm field in half, which the original proposed location for the connector would have done.
Shutt said if the connector was moved closer to Wapello, but remained a gravel roadway, the DOT would likely need to be aware that residences in the south end of the city could be impacted by increased dust and other hazards.
The two engineers did not say when they would send the revised letter, but suggested it would be done soon.
In other action, the supervisors:
- Received monthly department updates from conservation board director Katie Hammond; general assistance director Cyndi Mears; and disability and mental health director Bobbi Wulf
- Held a public hearing on a recommendation to rezone a portion of a nearly 40-acre parcel south of Wapello belonging to the Wapello Development Corporation from A-1 to R-1. There were no objections raised, but the supervisors agreed to hold a second public hearing at a later board meeting to ensure there is no opposition to the proposal
- Agreed to offer a contract to update the Louisa County Hazmat Plan to Emergency Planning and Consultant, the firm which developed the county’s initial plan
- Completed the final 2019 city and school election canvass
- Met with Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell and a U.S. Census representative to seek county support for developing a Louisa County Complete Count Committee to aid in ensuring a full and accurate county population count as part of the 2020 Census.
