Louisa County receives single dose COVID-19 vaccine

WAPELLO - Two upcoming vaccination efforts in Louisa County will benefit from the recent FDA emergency approval of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to an update provided to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Supervisor Randy Griffin, a member of the county’s board of health, reported Louisa County would receive around 1,400 doses of the vaccine, 900 earmarked for workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction.
The remainder owould be distributed to other eligible persons during a mass vaccination drive on Saturday at the Wapello High School parking lot, he said.
“We are partnering with Hy-Vee and they are going to do the shots,” he said, adding the Wapello Police Department and other local volunteers would also be contributing.
“Our public health people are going to be at Columbus Junction giving the second round of shots to the group that got (initial shots) 30 days ago,” he continued, explaining Hy-Vee’s involvement would allow both events to be held.
“(They) really help us by doing this,” he said.
Griffin said Hy-Vee would operate the Wapello mass vaccination beginning at 9 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. or until the all the doses are used.
He said around 75 vaccinations per hour are planned.
Although no official announcement of the mass vaccination had been made as of Tuesday morning, Griffin said there would be notices posted on websites, Facebook and in local newspapers later in the week.
Appointments will be required, Griffin said, reading from an email he had received from Louisa County Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith. He said the email indicated Hy-Vee would begin accepting appointment requests beginning Wednesday.
Information on current Hy-Vee vaccination procedures is available at: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine. According to the Hy-Vee website, interested persons are asked not to contact individual pharmacies to schedule a vaccination since those facilities do not have that information.
In other discussion during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors received a report on a change coming to the county’s health insurance program. Jerry Koering, Group Benefit Partners, Ft. Madison, which serves as the county’s health insurance broker, to the supervisors and several other county department heads that the county’s current Wellmark program would no longer be available.
Koering provided details on two options open to the county for its health insurance coverage. Both options would maintain coverage through Wellmark.
One would renewal coverage through Wellmark using a product that raise the out-of-pocket maximums for the county employees, prescription co-pays and other provisions.
The program would also mean a 6.27 percent increase in the county’s health insurance premiums.
An alternate program offered through the Iowa Association of Counties (ISAC) would have smaller increased costs for employees and only a 4.47 percent premium increase for the county.
Currently, the county is paying almost $1.1 million annually to provide health insurance coverage for 73 employees and their family members.
The supervisors did not take any action since union negotiations that may also impact insurance coverage are continuing.
In final action, the board approved $114,476 in claims and received the weekly secondary roads report from county engineer Adam Shutt.