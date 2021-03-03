Louisa County receives single dose COVID-19 vaccine

WAPELLO - Two upcoming vaccination efforts in Louisa County will benefit from the recent FDA emergency approval of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to an update provided to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Supervisor Randy Griffin, a member of the county’s board of health, reported Louisa County would receive around 1,400 doses of the vaccine, 900 earmarked for workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction.

The remainder owould be distributed to other eligible persons during a mass vaccination drive on Saturday at the Wapello High School parking lot, he said.

“We are partnering with Hy-Vee and they are going to do the shots,” he said, adding the Wapello Police Department and other local volunteers would also be contributing.

“Our public health people are going to be at Columbus Junction giving the second round of shots to the group that got (initial shots) 30 days ago,” he continued, explaining Hy-Vee’s involvement would allow both events to be held.

“(They) really help us by doing this,” he said.

Griffin said Hy-Vee would operate the Wapello mass vaccination beginning at 9 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. or until the all the doses are used.