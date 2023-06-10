WAPELLO — A mishap on the high ropes course at the Louisa County Conservation Board’s (LCCB) Langwood Education Center last weekend sent a 46-year-old man to the hospital and will close the course for the foreseeable future.

LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond provided an update on the incident to the LCCB board of directors during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

According to Hammond and other details provided during the county board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, the man fell from the zipline element of the course during the LCCB’s annual Langwood Adventure Day on June 3.

When contacted on Tuesday about the incident, Hammond said the investigation had just started and the cause of the accident had not yet been established.

She did not say how far the man dropped or the extent of his injuries, although Supervisor Shawn Maine said during the supervisors’ meeting the man was apparently recovering.

Hammond, who began working full-time for the conservation board around the same time the high ropes course began operating in 2000, said the accident was the first she knew of for the course.

“The only other things I know of were a bee sting and a splinter,” she said, adding the course would remain closed until the investigation of the mishap is completed.

The high ropes course was last inspected and certified by a third party in March. Hammond emphasized safety has always been a key part of its operation.

“There is a huge safety policy manual for it, and we follow it to a 'T',” she said, pointing out that in addition to the annual inspections and regular certifications by an outside organization, the operating crews must also pass training and re-certifications.

The equipment used on the course is included in the annual inspection, and the operating crews also inspect it before conducting any course activity.

The equipment has a normal shelf life of five years, although all the uses are logged and can impact when replacements are made, Hammond continued.

“None of the equipment was old. There has not been any neglect,” she stressed.

Hammond, who was on vacation and out of town at the time of the accident, said she was pleased with the response of her on-site staff.

“(The LCCB) staff did a fantastic job and handled it really well. They followed all our procedures and protocols,” she said.

In other action during Monday’s LCCB meeting, Hammond said the board identified $120,871 in fees, rent and sales collected by the LCCB in Fiscal Year 2023. She said the supervisors would be asked to transfer this amount to the LCCB’s reserve fund at an upcoming meeting.

Hammond said she also updated the LCCB members on the status of development work at Eden Park; and also reported Snively’s Access was now open after being closed during Memorial Day weekend because of high water.

In final action, Hammond said French-Reneker Associates, Fairfield, had submitted a $46,140 bid to survey the Indian Slough Wildlife Area. Surveyors will mark the perimeter of the area and also several previously established conservation easements located on the site.

