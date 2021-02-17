Louisa County salary recommendations cut by 64 percent

WAPELLO — An initial Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 salary recommendation from the Louisa County Compensation Board for the eight county elected positions was officially cut by 64 percent by the board of supervisors during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

The supervisors had earlier settled on the cut as part of the development of next year’s county budget, but the latest decision formally reduced the compensation’s board recommended 7 percent salary increase for auditor Sandi Elliott, treasurer Vicki Frank, recorder Tammy Hayes, attorney Adam Parsons to around 2.5 percent.

That is approximately the same increase the supervisors agreed to include on most county departmental budgets for next year.

The compensation board had also recommended 2 percent increases for sheriff Brad Turner and supervisors Randy Griffin, Chris Ball and Brad Quigley.

Under state law, the supervisors could have accepted the recommended increases or reduced the recommendations by the same percentage across the board. The supervisors could not increase the recommended increases.

Since the supervisors decided on the 64 percent reduction on the higher recommendation, the same amount also had to be applied to the lower amount, putting the increase for those elected officials at .72 percent.