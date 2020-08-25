Louisa County seeks CARES funding to purchase PPE

In the final action issue, the board approved a $2,048 payout for unused and accrued vacation for naturalist Bobbie Donovan, who resigned earlier this year from the conservation board.

The payout did lead to new discussions by the board over the issue of comp time for county workers. Supervisor Brad Quigley said he would like to revisit that issue, explaining he felt the use of comp time distorted the true labor cost to the county.

He suggested in the business world employees would work more than their scheduled work week would receive overtime pay instead of comp time. Other county officials said they thought the issue had been resolved earlier, but agreed to continue the discussion during budget meetings that will be held later this year.

In the only meeting with a department head, county engineer Adam Shutt updated the board on several secondary roads projects and activities. Shutt said there had been an Iowa Department of Transportation bid letting on a federal bridge bundling project involving bridges in Wshington, Keokuk and Louisa counties.

Shutt said the single Louisa County bridge involved in the bundling effort was one on County Road W66 near Wyman. Under the bundling program, most of the estimated $550,000 project would use federal funds.