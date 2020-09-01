Louisa County sees recent increase in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — The dominant discussion and action items during the Louisa County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday continued to focus on COVID-19.

Although there was no update on the number of actual cases of the disease provided during the meeting, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) website www.coronavirus.iowa.gov, the county has seen a recent uptick in confirmed cases.

The IDPH listed no cases in the county on Aug. 19, but on Tuesday showed 17 cases, a number that has held steady since Aug. 29.

While the actual number of cases in the county was not cited during the meeting, financial numbers related to the pandemic were brought up during several meeting agenda items.

The latest financial issue was the approval of a $13,600 grant agreement with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office as part of that office’s Vote Safe Iowa Initiative Grant program.

Louisa County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Sandi Elliott said the agreement would help assure she has enough counting help for an expected increase in absentee/mail ballots in the upcoming November election.

“That is part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act voting part,” she told the board.