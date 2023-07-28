WAPELLO — The combination of a proposed 5,500-acre solar energy site northeast of Grandview and the existing nearly 800-acre Wapello Solar facility south of Wapello, would make the two sites the largest solar complex in the Midwest, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors was told last week during its weekly meeting.

County engineer Adam Shutt and supervisor Brad Quigley said they had been meeting with representatives of the company that is planning the latest farm and indicated they were hopeful the proposal would continue moving forward.

According to the two, around 4,200 acres of the proposed solar farm would be in Louisa County while the other 1,300 acres would be in Muscatine County.

The Wapello Solar Farm, which a separate company began operating commercially in March, 2021, has a capacity of 127.5 MW. Quigley and Shutt said the new site would generate between 600 to 800 MW of energy.

Although the two indicated negotiations with landowners have been finalized, they did not provide any additional timeline for completing the project. Shutt told the supervisors that during the meeting he had with the latest company, its representatives focused on the process needed to move everything forward.

That process is based on the county’s zoning ordinance, which includes a section on solar energy collection sites. Shutt said Louisa County Zoning Co-administrator Bruce Hudson had also attended the meeting he had with the solar company and had outlined that process.

Quigley pointed out the Wapello Solar project had been a $130 million investment in Louisa County; and the latest project would be substantially larger.

“This is going to be almost a billion dollars,” he said.

Supervisor Shawn Maine asked about the building requirements at the new site because it would be located on the potentially flood-prone Muscatine Island.

Shutt said the area would be located within either Zone X or Zone A on the national floodplain maps. Zone X would only flood if the levee breaks, he said, while Zone A would apparently be narrower areas along the Muscatine Slough.

He said a key consideration he mentioned to the representatives was the likelihood of seepage from the nearby Mississippi River.

The supervisors also discussed the impact the proposed site would have on county tax revenue, especially since property taxes are not assessed on any property being used for solar energy.

Quigley said an excise tax is assessed, but the complicated formula used to determine that tax made it hard to determine what the final impact will be.

“We estimated 300 and some thousand in excise tax. Right now, the county is getting 578,000 in excise tax,” he said, adding that included revenue from the Louisa Generating Station, natural gas storage site, substations and other sites.

Although there will likely be little long-term permanent employment created by the new solar project, Quigley said there would be significant temporary construction and other related employment impacts from the new proposal.

“We have to look at it as something positive for our county,” he stressed to the other supervisors.

Shutt also provided updates on road construction and other work during his regular report.

In other action, the board:

Met with Louisa County Conservation Board Executive Director Katie Hammond for her regular monthly department update. Hammond said a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Eden Park was scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Aug. 7, at Eden Park;

Approved a resolution to transfer $40,000 from the Conservation Reserve account to the county’s Capital Improvements Fund;

Approved an $87,196 payment to Evolve Contracting to cover the first half payment for renovation work at the County Complex;

Approved $848,050 in claims

