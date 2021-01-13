Louisa County Solid Waste approves $464K budget

WAPELLO — The Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency approved a Fiscal Year 2022 budget with $464,950 in expenditures during the agency’s quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

Over half of the budget, $281,800, will go toward waste and recycling costs, which include $189,000 for disposal costs at a Milan, Illinois landfill. There will also be hauling; e-waste, appliance and tire disposal; and household hazard materials collection through the Muscatine Transfer Station included in that category.

Another major category will be equipment, with $87,000 earmarked for purchase, repair and maintenance.

Payroll costs will be $$44,000; and in a related discussion, current secretary and transfer station manager Joellen Schantz agreed to continue serving in those positions for another year.

Schantz indicated another person may be needed in the future to push garbage back in the transfer station collection building. She said the current staff was unable to keep up last year when the station reopened, after being closed because of COVID-19. She also said the staff got behind when the debris from the installation of over 250,000 solar panels from the Wapello Solar Farm was disposed at the transfer station.