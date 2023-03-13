MUSCATINE – This month, two elementary classes will officially be graduating the D.A.R.E. program, celebrating with a pizza party as they take their achievement and the lessons that they’ve learned forward to middle and high school.

On Thursday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m., the fifth grade students at Wapello Elementary School will hold their D.A.R.E. graduation. Then, on Thursday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m., the fifth grade students at Louisa Muscatine Elementary School will hold their graduation.

Superintendent Mike Peterson will be the guest speaker at the Wapello graduation while Principal Aimee Wedeking will speak at the Louisa Muscatine graduation. This is the second D.A.R.E. graduation class from Wapello in recent memory, while for Louisa Muscatine this will be the first time in “many years” that a class has graduated the program under the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

When asked why her department decided to bring back the D.A.R.E program, Deputy Kody Aplara of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said that it was due to the drug abuse that Wedeking and her team saw in their county.

“With the addition of School Resource officers at our department we believe that if we teach and provide our youth in the county the strategies to resist drugs early on then it may help in reducing the drug related crimes in our county and provide the communities within our county a positive community atmosphere,” Aplara said.

Throughout the D.A.R.E. program, students learn various decision making skills that allow them to navigate through high-risk circumstances such as the temptation to use drugs or alcohol, violence, bullying, school violence and internet safety. The program is also designed to help boost students’ social skills and enhance their self-esteem, further providing them with the confidence to make safe and responsible decisions.

The students really enjoyed our time together in the D.A.R.E. program, I believe all of them really looked forward to the ‘D.A.R.E day’ as we called it each week,” Aplara said. “When we would have D.A.R.E., the students would constantly ask Deputy Greg Torres or I throughout the week about the previous lessons we had or ask about the upcoming class or lesson and let us know they looked forward to it this week.”

In regards to some of the criticism that the program has received in the past regarding its effectiveness against drugs, Aplara went on to say that while the curriculum still teaches about the dangers of drug abuse, it has also been changed to focus more on how to resist drugs.

“This is done through learning how to communicate effectively to people and use resistance strategies learned in class to refuse peer pressure when drugs are involved and how to use these tools to help them make responsible decisions,” she explained.

As a graduation requirement, the students each had to write an essay describing what they have learned from the D.A.R.E. program, often using their own personal experiences to help explain how they either have used or will use the D.A.R.E. Decision Making Model to overcome challenges. Based on the success that has been seen with the programs so far, it is likely that they will continue to be taught in these schools.

“The D.A.R.E program has received positive feedback from the students, teachers, and public in the community at both schools. With the recent addition of a School Resource officer at Louisa Muscatine School and Wapello Community School in years previously, the program will continue to run for as long as it can through the School Resource Officers in Louisa County,” Aplara said.