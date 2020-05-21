Louisa County Supervisors agree courthouse should remain closed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello will remain locked to the public for at least one more week, after the county board of supervisors agreed a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in a Wapello care facility was a concern.

The board agreed during its regular meeting Tuesday to keep the courthouse locked after reviewing an email from Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith.

According to Smith’s email, which she sent to supervisors Brad Quigley, Chris Ball and Randy Griffin on May 15, there had been 22 confirmed cases of the disease at the Wapello Nursing Home.

Ten of the cases involved residents at the facility, which is owned by Care Initiatives, West Des Moines, while 12 staff members had also tested positive.

“Due to this new outbreak in Wapello, and its potential spread in the community, I think it is appropriate to wait at least another week before re-opening the courthouse,” Smith recommended to the supervisors.

She suggested a re-evaluation could be conducted at the end of the week or the board could opt to just close the courthouse for two weeks right away.

“I think we should look at the two-week period,” Quigley said during Tuesday’s meeting.