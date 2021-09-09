Louisa County supervisors: Ambulance service decisions may be made soon

Griffin said city operations were now being considered instead of a countywide service he and the other supervisors had originally been promoting. Although he said it was unlikely Morning Sun would make a decision on Sept. 8, he said the information he and Maine provide at the meeting could help the council make a final decision in the new few months.

The Columbus Junction City Council though is expected to make a decision at its Sept. 8 meeting.

In other action, the supervisors held a public hearing on a proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment that added $246,760 in revenue/transfers and $265,102 in higher spending. The hearing did not draw any comments and the board later approved the amendment.

The higher spending included window replacement at the courthouse, additional civil service and employee insurance costs and land costs related to the expansion of the Virginia Grove Recreation Area.

A Native Wine Renewal License for Odessa Vineyards was also approved.