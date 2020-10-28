Louisa County Supervisors appoint members, hold hearings

Shutt said the land was no longer needed and could go back on the tax rolls.

The other right of way vacation was a continuation of an earlier vacation on Louisa County G48 west of Grandview. Shutt said the earlier vacation had been for land south of the county road and this would extend the vacation to the north side.

There were no public comments during either public hearing and the supervisors agreed to waive the remaining two public hearings. Final action is expected next week.

Shutt also presented the board with an application from Windstream Communications to install 4,000 feet of buried cable along J Avenue to the Wapello Solar Project.

Responding to a question from Quigley, Shutt said the cable would be buried in the roadway, but would be a minimum of three feet below the road surface. The supervisors approved the application.

Shutt also provided his regular weekly department update to the board. He said a final inspection of the new County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello had been completed the previous week with Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) officials.

Shutt said only a few minor issues had been identified and the contractor was expected to arrive this week to work on them.