Louisa County Supervisors appoint members, hold hearings

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors encountered some technical difficulties Tuesday.
But even though it took county auditor Sandi Elliott over 20 minutes to re-establish an internet Zoom link Tuesday, once the connection was made, the supervisors meeting moved quickly forward and was completed in about one hour.
An early board decision was approval of Tim Verink, Letts, to the Louisa County Board of Health (BOH). Board member Randy Griffin, the supervisors’ representative on the BOH, indicated Verink’s previous medical background as an ambulance crew member and other work would fit in well with the BOH’s mission.
Griffin also said Verink would help with the BOH’s gender balance, which currently has three women and Griffin serving.
“I’m happy he is willing to volunteer,” Griffin said.
Supervisor Brad Quigley agreed.
“I think he would be a great asset to public health,” he said.
The BOH has been short a member since last year.
Two public hearings, both dealing with separate unused right of way vacations, were also held by the board. County engineer Adam Shutt said the first public hearing dealt with property on County Road G36 west of County Road X17 which the county had acquired for earlier road re-alignment work.
Shutt said the land was no longer needed and could go back on the tax rolls.
The other right of way vacation was a continuation of an earlier vacation on Louisa County G48 west of Grandview. Shutt said the earlier vacation had been for land south of the county road and this would extend the vacation to the north side.
There were no public comments during either public hearing and the supervisors agreed to waive the remaining two public hearings. Final action is expected next week.
Shutt also presented the board with an application from Windstream Communications to install 4,000 feet of buried cable along J Avenue to the Wapello Solar Project.
Responding to a question from Quigley, Shutt said the cable would be buried in the roadway, but would be a minimum of three feet below the road surface. The supervisors approved the application.
Shutt also provided his regular weekly department update to the board. He said a final inspection of the new County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello had been completed the previous week with Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) officials.
Shutt said only a few minor issues had been identified and the contractor was expected to arrive this week to work on them.
In the rest of his report, Shutt told the board:
• The new L Avenue road crossing into the county’s Indian Slough Wildlife Area had also been finished
• Rock was expected to be placed on the relocated H Avenue east of Grandview this week.
Shutt also reported he had reviewed the Master Matrix document for a proposed animal confinement building replacement application filed by TriOak Feeds/Indian Creek Pork and had not found any problems.
After hearing Shutt’s report, the board approved the document.
The board also met with zoning administrator Brian Thye and local resident Russell Shield and approved the two-lot Shield Subdivision south of Grandview.
In final discussion, the board indicated a recent COVID-19 case would require office cleaning at a county building and agreed to consider adopting a county policy that would be implemented in the future whenever a county employee becomes infected with the virus.
