Louisa County Supervisors approve 2023 budget

WAPELLO — The fiscal year 2023 budget for Louisa County was finalized by the county board of supervisors on Tuesday, following a public hearing that drew no public attendance or comments.

According to the published notice of public hearing, the county budget projects Total Expenditures and Other Uses of $13,392,267 and Total Revenues and Other Sources of $13,033,488. The budget’s anticipated Beginning Balance of $3,652,124 is projected to drop to an Ending Balance of $3,293,345.

The proposed property tax asking for urban areas is slightly less than $6.64 per $1,000 taxable valuation, while for rural areas the proposed asking is a little above $9.21 per $1,000 taxable valuation. That compares with fiscal year '22 rates of just under $6.85 per $1,000 taxable valuation (urban) and $9.37 per $1,000 valuation.

According to previous discussions, part of the reason for the rate decreases is tied to the state of Iowa assuming mental health costs from the counties.

Part of the budget approval includes spending for the county’s secondary roads department. Although that department is included in the overall county plan, it must also submit the spending plan to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The supervisors approved signing and transmitting that document to the DOT after meeting with county engineer Adam Shutt.

The board also signed the county’s revised five-year plan for the secondary roads department. Shutt initially presented the plan at last week’s board meeting and he told the board this week the revisions included changes in the surfacing for the Grandview Bypass and updated costs.

The board also reviewed a written monthly department update provided by emergency management director Brian Hall, who also administers the county’s safety and E911 services. Hall was unable to meet in person because he was at an online training conference.

Under his emergency management duties, Hall reported a emergency preparedness grant allocation for the county had dropped from a planned $20,000 award to $6,300 because of heavier demand and a lower final distribution.

He also reported the Louisa County Ambulance Service was organizing a multi-agency exercise involving a downed aircraft in the county that would be held possibly in June.

Hall also reported that he had submitted a grant application for a new dispatch radio interface at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Although no federal funding has been approved yet, the state has opened the grant proposal window and Hall indicated it would be risky to wait.

Under his safety duties, Hall reported the county’s workers compensation provider conducted a walk-through of the secondary roads department’s Wapello shop and all recommendations had been addressed.

He also reported moving forward with bidding and other details to obtain another emergency generator at the County Complex.

Arin Jones, program coordinator for the Quad County Community Partnership for Protecting Children, also met with the board, which approved a proclamation declaring April as Prevent Child Abuse month.

During the individual supervisors’ updates on recent meetings attended, supervisor Brad Quigley reported a committee had been formed to provide input into a planned water system expansion into the county.

A $6,065 special claim for new computers was also approved by the board.

In final action, the board agreed to hold an April 12 public hearing on the requested transfer of five tax sale properties in Oakville to the Oakville Volunteer Foundation (OVF).

In an emailed communication to the board, county attorney Adam Parsons said a deed restriction on a separate flood buyout property would prevent its transfer to the OVF.

