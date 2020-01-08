WAPELLO - Louisa County Engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt presented an early opportunity on Tuesday for the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to begin reviewing Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget proposals.
Both engineers discussed information contained in the report during a work session that followed the board’s regular meeting, although Shutt was the primary developer of the budget proposal for the county’s secondary roads department. County officials have indicated Roehl is expecting to retire sometime next year and Shutt is then likely to move into that position.
Although he presented detailed information on the proposal, Shutt highlighted much of his presentation in a summary he distributed to the board. According to the summary, proposed expenditures in the secondary roads department next year are expected to be around $5,602,893, which compares with re-estimated spending in the current fiscal year of $4,604,948.
Most of the increase would come in new construction, where Shutt estimated his department would spend around $1,550,000. Around $471,577 in spending has been re-estimated in the current spending plan.
Proposed expenditures for other major expense categories in FY 2021, with this year’s re-estimated spending in parenthesis include: administration and engineering, $510,004 ($490,370); roadway maintenance ($2,393,531 ($2,288,728); and general roadway ($1,149,358 ($1,354,273).
On the revenue side, Shutt projected local taxes would provide $1,443,026 and another $2,784,978 would be provided through the state’s Road Use Tax. No revenue is expected from the Farm to Market Program or Highway Bridge Funds, because that revenue is also tied up in construction of the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello.
Additional revenue would be provided through a $1,324,889 transfer from the secondary roads’ auditor’s balance; with another $50,000 expected in fees and sales.
Still to be accounted for will be any disaster recovery funds from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).
Three of the FEMA projects are included in the new construction for next year, with five other projects focusing on several bridges in the county. In his summary, Shutt identified four of the eight new construction projects as carry-overs from FY 2020.
These included the S Avenue Bridge replacement west of Morning Sun; an arch bridge replacement on 218th Street southeast of Columbus Junction; relocation of H Avenue east of Grandview; and replacement of an arch bridge on 65th Street southwest of Wapello.
Two projects - replacement of the Gladwin Bridge on X Avenue and replacement of a bridge on 95th Street southwest of Columbus Junction would be carried over to FY 2022.
The final project has been submitted to FEMA for funding assistance and would involve a bridge or other roadway work on L Avenue leading into the Indian Slough Wildlife Area. That application is pending with the federal agency.
Other key points included in the secondary roads budget proposal included:
• 3 percent salary hike for department staff;
• Retain a 20-person staff, with some reorganization to increase flexibility;
• Initiate a 5-year equipment replacement plan that would include a new motorgrader in Fiscal Years 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Other county departments will begin providing their budget proposals to the supervisors next week.
Meanwhile, in action during the regular meeting, the supervisors:
• Approved the two-lot White Tail Ridge Subdivision northwest of Gladwin;
• Reviewed a draft of the Louisa Regional Waste Agency’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan Update and upcoming Jan. 21 public hearing;
• Approved the second quarter auditor and recorder reports;
• Continued countywide board and commission appointments;
• Approved the list of FY 21 holidays.
