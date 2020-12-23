Louisa County Supervisors concerned over 7% compensation increase

Using the auditor’s position in each of those counties as an example, Schweitzer said Cherokee County was paying its auditor a salary of $64,750, while the Guthrie County auditor was receiving $57,265.

Elliott earns $54,934, he pointed out.

Although he did not provide the numbers, Schweitzer, a former county attorney himself, said the same situation also applied to the salary for current county attorney Adam Parsons.

He said there was not a large difference in what supervisors Chris Ball, Brad Quigley and Randy Griffin and county sheriff Brad Turner were receiving in their positions compared to the other two counties.

Schweitzer indicated the lower salaries for the first four officials compared to the other two counties had been a major factor in the compensation board’s decision.

“We’ve always been behind, (and) I know we are a poor county, but we have to maintain the integrity of these offices,” he continued, suggesting those lower salaries had a trickle-down effect on other county wages, which could lead to increased employee turnover.

“We need to be competitive,” he said.