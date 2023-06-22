WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors was presented Tuesday with a draft essential emergency medical services (EMS) tax referendum question for the November election.

Supervisor Shawn Maine distributed the draft question, explaining it had been selected by the Louisa County EMS Advisory Council at its meeting the day before.

The proposed question asks electors to vote on whether the supervisors shall impose a 59-cent per $1,000 assessed valuation on all taxable property in the county for a 15-year period to fund essential community EMS services.

A 60% majority must approve the question for it to pass.

Maine said in addition to the draft question, which he said had been copied from an earlier referendum in Pocahontas County, the council had also reviewed a question used in Johnson County.

He said the Johnson County form had been rejected by the council because of its length and complicated detail, while the version used in the Pocahontas County election was much briefer and less likely to be confusing to voters.

Maine also said the words “ad valorem,” which he explained meant a tax based on the assessed value of an item, such as real estate or personal property, should be deleted.

Other wording in the actual question seemed to explain that and most voters would likely not be familiar with the term and be confused with its meaning.

Supervisors Brad Quigley and Chris Ball agreed, although Ball suggested county attorney Adam Parsons be contacted before any final decision.

Maine agreed and said he would also contact a representative with Dorsey-Whitney, the county’s tax referendum consultant.

The council is also close to finalizing an education flyer to provide voters with additional information on the ballot question and the need for the tax, Maine said.

The flyer should be ready for distribution at local parades and other events in the county this summer, he said.

In other action during Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, the board met with mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf to review a proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The MOU is between the county and the newly consolidated Mental Health Agency of Southeast Iowa (MHASEI). The MHASEI was formed when the Southeast Iowa LINK mental health consortium combined with five other counties.

The supervisors approved the MOU, which will establish the guidelines used for employee and other reimbursements the county will receive through the new consortium.

The board also met with conservation board executive director Katie Hammond and general assistance director Cyndi Mears for their monthly department updates.

The board also met with county engineer Adam Shutt for his weekly secondary roads department report.

In final action, the board:

Informally agreed to allow the Memory Lane Cruisers Car Club to use the courthouse lawn on July 15 as part of the Chief Wapello Days celebration.

Approved a fireworks permit for Brian and Tammy Hayes.

Signed a letter of understanding with Eide Bailly Accounting for the FY 2023 audit.

Approved $359,315 in claims.

