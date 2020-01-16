WAPELLO — Louisa County Board of Supervisors reviewed seven departmental budget proposals and spending plans for the 2021 fiscal year on Wednesday.
Leading off the day, conservation board executive director Katie Hammond and conservation board member Scott Heater updated the supervisors on the plan approved earlier by the conservation board. According to worksheets provided by the two, nearly half of the conservation board’s proposed $920,042 in general fund expenses would be tied up in park service and maintenance. The conservation board’s FY20 budget has $868,823 in general fund spending.
Hammond said a majority of that funding, $396,000 would go for development of the Hoover Nature Trail near Columbus Junction; with another $50,000 planned for restoration of facilities at Snively’s Access. Federal, state and local grants and donations are expected to cover most of the trail work, while funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration will cover the majority of the repair costs at Snively’s.
Hammond said the conservation board was researching the possibility of installing new electrical pedestals at Snively’s that could be removed if high water threatens the campground.
The supervisors urged Hammond and Heater to encourage the conservation board to begin investigating the possibility of establishing new campgrounds in the county.
Supervisor Brad Quigley said new development would help draw new campers to the county, as well as provide workers who are expected for several upcoming construction projects a place to stay.
Hammond and Heater agreed the best site for such a development would be Eden Park in the north part of the county because it is close to U.S. Highway 218.
Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith agreed after initially presenting her $613,284 budget proposal to remove around $50,000 in salary and benefits after meeting with the supervisors.
Smith told the board the budget, which the county board of health had approved earlier this month, contained funding for a nursing position that she currently did not plan to fill. Instead, the budget contained funding to increase the hours for another nursing position.
You have free articles remaining.
However, Smith said she did not want to remove the funding because she anticipated the position could eventually need to be filled and she was unsure if the supervisors would restore it.
The supervisors acknowledged the problem, but said the county could be facing potential budget cuts and an unfilled position offered that opportunity. They assured Smith they would consider increased staffing needs in the future.
Although Smith said she would need to update her proposal before providing any final numbers, it appeared that taking the funding for the unfilled position out and accounting for a few other adjustments in the budget, spending by the LCPHS in FY21 would be under $560,000, compared to this year’s spending of $589,927.
In a related discussion, the board also met with county sanitarian Brian Thye and reviewed his FY21 proposal, which called for $91,069 in spending.
In other budget discussions, the supervisors:
• Looked at the county’s proposed IT spending of $322,420, but agreed several line items could be shifted over to departmental budgets;
• Reviewed a $62,400 proposal for the county’s zoning and flood plain department;
• Budget amounts for county ambulance service and the county historical society were left at FY20 levels;
• The supervisors also reviewed a little over $400,000 in non-departmental spending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.