Louisa County supervisors cool to proposed raises for elected officials

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors gave a generally cool reception Tuesday to the county compensation board’s Fiscal Year 2023 salary recommendations for elected officials, which the compensation board approved during its Dec. 20 meeting.
Compensation board chair Jay Schweitzer presented the recommendation, which included an 18 percent hike for county sheriff Brad Turner; 12 percent increases for auditor Sandi Sturgell, treasurer Vicki Frank, recorder Tammy Hayes and attorney Adam Parsons; and 6 percent raises for supervisors Brad Quigley, Chris Ball and Randy Griffin.
Schweitzer told the supervisors the compensation board had started its discussions by agreeing on an inflation factor of around 6 percent. From that point, he said the big issue driving the wage discussion was a state law change approved this year by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds.
He said that legislation tied county sheriff’s salaries to those paid to other law enforcement administrators and supervisors throughout the state.
Wapello councilman Tony Hammer, Turner’s representative on the compensation board, initially suggested that by using those comparables, the sheriff’s salary should be around $126,000, which Hammer had estimated would be a 26 percent increase, Schweitzer explained to the supervisors.
However, as a compromise, Schweitzer said the compensation board eventually settled on the 18 percent boost.
Supervisor Brad Quigley said he had talked with State Senator Tim Goodwin (R-Burlington) about the recent law change and that Goodwin had insisted the legislation was being misunderstood.
Earlier in the supervisors meeting, Morning Sun resident Don Lindholm had met with the supervisors during the board’s public input session and expressed a similar view.
Lindholm, a retired attorney, had suggested the elected officials were entitled to a cost-of-living increase based on inflation, but suggested any other increase was a gift that violated state law.
Schweitzer said the compensation board had looked at the legislation and felt it had followed what the legislature had intended.
Supervisor Randy Griffin, who had said earlier that he agreed with Lindholm, said even if the compensation board had correctly interpreted the legislature’s intent, he worried what such a large increase would do to county budgets around the state.
“I would hope the state wouldn’t think we’d do that in one budget year,” he said.
Supervisor Chris Ball indicated he was concerned about the public’s response.
“We have to retain good employees, but need to keep the public happy,” he said.
The supervisors can accept the recommendation or reduce the raises by the same percentage across the board. They cannot raise any of the recommended increases.
The board did not indicate when it would act on the recommendation.
In other action, the board:
- Received the county’s monthly mental health and disabilities report from department head Bobbi Wulf;
- Approved the one-lot Hickory Grove Subdivision northwest of Conesville;
- Signed a resolution identifying improvements to County Road X99 and Russell Street in Oakville for the 2026 Surface Transportation Block Grant Program;
- Approved a $713,986 interfund transfer from Rural Services to Secondary Roads as part of an semi-annual routine transfer;
- Signed a resolution committing Louisa County to an Opioid Settlement agreement;
- Held an exempt session with Paul Greufe, human resources consultant, as part of the county’s union bargaining negotiations.