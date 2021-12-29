Louisa County supervisors cool to proposed raises for elected officials

However, as a compromise, Schweitzer said the compensation board eventually settled on the 18 percent boost.

Supervisor Brad Quigley said he had talked with State Senator Tim Goodwin (R-Burlington) about the recent law change and that Goodwin had insisted the legislation was being misunderstood.

Earlier in the supervisors meeting, Morning Sun resident Don Lindholm had met with the supervisors during the board’s public input session and expressed a similar view.

Lindholm, a retired attorney, had suggested the elected officials were entitled to a cost-of-living increase based on inflation, but suggested any other increase was a gift that violated state law.

Schweitzer said the compensation board had looked at the legislation and felt it had followed what the legislature had intended.

Supervisor Randy Griffin, who had said earlier that he agreed with Lindholm, said even if the compensation board had correctly interpreted the legislature’s intent, he worried what such a large increase would do to county budgets around the state.

“I would hope the state wouldn’t think we’d do that in one budget year,” he said.