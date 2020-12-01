Louisa County supervisors discuss COVID-19 aid uses during regular meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quigley also reported he had recently talked with Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mike Norris about options to recertify and upgrade the Muscatine Island levee.

“We’re going to meet with a few officials in Muscatine Thursday and find out where they are at,” he said, explaining those talks could also possibly lead to increased opportunities for the related drainage district in that area.

Muscatine-Louisa Drainage District No.13 officials reported last year that the district was having financial difficulties, which they said at that time could force the district’s pumping station to shut down.

Although the district was able to secure funding to keep operating, the Louisa County supervisors said the more permanent solution would be to expand the number of drainage district taxpayers.

Quigley indicated Tuesday that would be one of the primary discussions during the upcoming meeting.

“We’ve got to get more people into that pumping district,” he said, explaining he was optimistic because he felt Muscatine city officials and industry leaders were aware of the impact a pumping station shutdown would have on the city’s south end.

“We want to get some talks going,” he said.