Louisa County supervisors discuss COVID-19 aid uses during regular meeting
LOUISA CO.

Louisa County supervisors discuss COVID-19 aid uses during regular meeting

  • Updated
Louisa County Courthouse

Louisa County Courthouse

 FILE PHOTO

WAPELLO — It was a short meeting, but the Louisa County Board of Supervisors discussed one issue on Tuesday that could have a long-term impact on may residents who live in the northeast quarter of the county.

Supervisor Chris Ball said he had received an email from a private citizen who had read Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding could be used to finance water infrastructure.

According to Ball, Bob Schafer, Wapello, had contacted a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development official in Mt. Pleasant who had apparently sent information to Schafer, which he had then forwarded to Ball and supervisors Randy Griffin and Brad Quigley.

Quigley, who during last week’s board meeting had announced he was working to rekindle rural water development in the county, indicated Schafer’s news might help with upcoming talks.

“I’m going to get on the agenda for Letts, Grandview, L&M High School and Wapello City Council to talk on that very same subject,” he told the other supervisors.

Quigley said he had talked with Rathbun Rural Water Association and discovering new financial assistance could help continue those discussions to expand its rural water system into the county.

“I’m asking just for them to participate in the research and see what we can come up with,” he said.

Quigley also reported he had recently talked with Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mike Norris about options to recertify and upgrade the Muscatine Island levee.

“We’re going to meet with a few officials in Muscatine Thursday and find out where they are at,” he said, explaining those talks could also possibly lead to increased opportunities for the related drainage district in that area.

Muscatine-Louisa Drainage District No.13 officials reported last year that the district was having financial difficulties, which they said at that time could force the district’s pumping station to shut down.

Although the district was able to secure funding to keep operating, the Louisa County supervisors said the more permanent solution would be to expand the number of drainage district taxpayers.

Quigley indicated Tuesday that would be one of the primary discussions during the upcoming meeting.

“We’ve got to get more people into that pumping district,” he said, explaining he was optimistic because he felt Muscatine city officials and industry leaders were aware of the impact a pumping station shutdown would have on the city’s south end.

“We want to get some talks going,” he said.

The board also met with county engineer Adam Shutt for his weekly secondary roads department update. Shutt said he was working on budget development, COVID-19 protocols and other administrative chores, while the road crews were blading roads, removing beaver dams and hauling rock.

In final action, the board appointed Mark Spitznogle to the county’s planning and zoning commission and approved $250,342 in claims.

