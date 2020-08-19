Louisa County supervisors discuss disaster funding

WAPELLO — Funding that would come from a variety of federal sources to help support local recovery efforts related to natural disasters and COVID-19 were discussed by county officials during the county board of supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday.
While most of the payments, especially those from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) for expenses related to flooding in 2019, had been previously discussed, other payments had only recently become available.
Some of those related to the recently approved CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act raised several questions from the supervisors, especially board member Brad Quigley.
Supervisor Chris Ball had initially raised the issue during his report on meetings he had attended, explaining during that update that the state of Iowa had recently found $30 million to apply to mental health services for children.
He had explained that about $1.5 million would be provided to Southeast Iowa LINK (SEIL), the regional county mental health consortium that includes Louisa County.
Quigley questioned how the state suddenly found that large of funding when it previously had claimed it was unable to finance many of the services that had been mandated in a 2019 state law that expanded children mental health services.
The source of the funding became clearer after mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf provided her monthly department update to the board.
Speaking by telephone, Wulf said the funding came from the CARES Act and was not state funding that had suddenly been located.
“This is all money that is involved with COVID, so we’re trying to determine (how it can be spend),” Wulf said, indicating the CARES spending and the normal SEIL spending would need to be kept separate.
“It’s not money we can just use for anything,” she said, adding it generally would not be available to fund programs budgeted before March, which apparently would include most of the current SEIL activities.
Wulf said one possibility might be the development of mental health teleservices, but she cautioned that everyone involved needed to make sure any proposed activities met the CARES Act guidelines, or the money would need to be refunded.
Quigley was upset after learning more of the details on the funding.
“What a racket. Who watches over the state? How does that help the youth with mental health issues? Is it going to the right spot?” he asked.
Wulf pointed to hiring additional professionals as one possibility, but Quigley remained unconvinced the new funding offered any long-term solution to the mental health funding crisis counties were facing.
“I don’t see how COVID money is helping our counties deal with the cost. Can you ask somebody in Des Moines to explain to us how $30 million for COVID is going to help?” he asked.
“I feel it’s a feel-good so they can sleep better on their pillow,” Quigley added.
Brian Hall, county safety director, also reported $139,901 in COVID-related funds available to local governments in Louisa County to cover unbudgeted activities related to the pandemic.
The supervisors are expected to act on a resolution for those funds next week.
Meanwhile, county engineer Adam Shutt reported several projects that are receiving FEMA funds related to the 2019 floods were moving forward, including the Fredonia drainage work, Indian Slough access and several others.
In final action, the board:
• Met with county conservation board director Katie Hammond and general services director Cyndi Mears for their monthly department updates;
• Held a public hearing and adopted a tanning inspection ordinance, after waiving the second and third readings of the proposed regulation.
