Louisa County supervisors discuss disaster funding

The source of the funding became clearer after mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf provided her monthly department update to the board.

Speaking by telephone, Wulf said the funding came from the CARES Act and was not state funding that had suddenly been located.

“This is all money that is involved with COVID, so we’re trying to determine (how it can be spend),” Wulf said, indicating the CARES spending and the normal SEIL spending would need to be kept separate.

“It’s not money we can just use for anything,” she said, adding it generally would not be available to fund programs budgeted before March, which apparently would include most of the current SEIL activities.

Wulf said one possibility might be the development of mental health teleservices, but she cautioned that everyone involved needed to make sure any proposed activities met the CARES Act guidelines, or the money would need to be refunded.

Quigley was upset after learning more of the details on the funding.

“What a racket. Who watches over the state? How does that help the youth with mental health issues? Is it going to the right spot?” he asked.