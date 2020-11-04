Louisa County Supervisors discuss flood buy-outs ... again

WAPELLO — Some issues just won’t go away, which was the case Tuesday when the Louisa County Board of Supervisors held its regular weekly meeting.

During the supervisors’ individual reports on meetings and other discussions they held since their last weekly meeting, chair Chris Ball said he had received a letter from Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Management Biologist Andy Robbins.

In the letter, Robbins specifically identified 10 flood buy-out properties currently owned by the county, but which the DNR would be interested in acquiring.

Ball had earlier indicated the buy-out properties, which were primarily acquired by the county following the 1993 flood, were adjacent to land already owned by the DNR.

He also told the board a private individual was apparently interested in some of the same properties and other people had also inquired about property along Lake Odessa. Supervisor Randy Griffin said he had also been contacted by people living around the Drainage District #13 pumping station about buy-out properties.

The status of the buy-out properties has been discussed several times by the supervisors, who have repeatedly expressed an interest in taking them out of county ownership or management.