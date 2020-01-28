WAPELLO — A local skirmish over sales tax revenue may be added to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors’ list of disputes, which already includes three continuing clashes tied to state organizations.
Supervisor Brad Quigley told fellow supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday that he had been approached by Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell about the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) fund balance.
The sales tax was approved by voters in referendums held in Louisa County in 2006 and 2007. A 28E agreement between the incorporated cities and the county earmarked half of the tax revenue to paying for construction of a new county jail, while the other half could be used by the local government where the tax was collected. That meant each city kept half and the county retained half of the tax collected in the unincorporated part of the county, although the county became responsible for any payments if the sales tax revenue from the cities was short.
Around $4 million in bonds was issued for the jail construction, with bond payments spread over 15 years. The final payment is scheduled for June 1, 2023.
The agreement indicated both the cities and the county agreed to “devote 50 percent of the tax revenues each receives to the payment of principal of and interest on the bonds, as long any such principal and/or interest remain unpaid.”
Quigley said Wapello and Columbus Junction officials were arguing since Louisa County now had a LOST fund balance of almost $1.4 million and the remaining payments are slightly less than the balance, the cities have met their obligation.
Quigley said he could understand the cities’ perspective.
“I don’t think the language was clean,” he told the other supervisors, suggesting the board needed to talk with the two communities’ representatives.
Ball, Griffin and county auditor Sandi Elliott disagreed with the cities’ position and said they felt the 28E continued to obligate the cities to provide half of their LOST revenue until 2023.
Ball also pointed out the county had looked into paying off the debt early once before and discovered there would be a significant penalty for that.
Elliott agreed to investigate that again and the supervisors said they would consult with county attorney Adam Parsons on the original agreement language before making a final decision on a meeting with the cities.
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, the supervisors continued to spar over a request by the Iowa Communications Network (ICN) to run a fiber optics cable over the County Highway 99 bridge being constructed at Wapello.
County engineer Larry Roehl said ICN representatives wished to meet with the supervisors over the next few weeks, but could not meet on Tuesdays, the board’s regular meeting day. The supervisors suggested the meeting be delayed until the representatives were able to come on Tuesday.
Quigley also raised complaints over reorganizational efforts involving the Iowa Workforce Development program. He said the state appeared to be forcing county governments to assume the management of a state program with the reorganization.
The supervisors are also still awaiting word from the Iowa Department of Transportation over a proposed Highway 61 relocation plan.
In final action, the board:
• Approved contracts for three road and bridge projects that were part of a series of bids the board opened last week. A contract for a fourth project was still being developed;
• Approved a Class E Liquor License renewal for Casey’s Newport;
• Agreed to a suspension of taxes for a nursing home resident;
• Approved the re-appointments of Mike Delzell and Jason Griffin as medical examiner investigators;
• Learned during a short budget discussion that the county’s health insurance costs were still being evaluated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.