Louisa County Supervisors discuss mental health funding

WAPELLO — A number of provisions in a new tax reduction/mental health realignment law, approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed into law in June by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, will impact the regional system of mental health services and funding in Iowa.

Features of the new law, such as shifting regional mental health service costs from property taxes to the state of Iowa, have left some local government officials questioning how the new system will work.

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors discussed one of the questions with Louisa County Mental Health/Disability Services (MHDS) Director Bobbie Wulf.

According to previous discussions, under the current regional system, some county employees perform duties assigned by the SEIL MHDS Region. Those employees are compensated through the county’s MHDS fund, which will be discontinued under the new law for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023.

“How do we pay for our administrative expenses with no local funds?” Wulf said, explaining there had not been any guidance issued yet by the state.

She said a draft letter to the Iowa Department of Management (DOM) had been developed by the region asking that guidance be provided before Dec. 1, before most counties begin their budget process.