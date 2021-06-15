Louisa County Supervisors discuss water expansion project

The campus of the L-M School District, with a 2020-21 certified enrollment of 707 students, is located on U.S. Highway 61 between Wapello and Muscatine and could be comparable to other communities in the county, Quigley said.

He also indicated the school district has experienced past water problems, which would make it well-suited as a potential water user.

“If they water their yards, they don’t have enough water for their students,” he said, adding he was excited about the prospect being developed with Muscatine.

“It’s very encouraging to see the community up north wants to come down and partner with us,” he said, pointing out that partnership could also extend to the internet.

“They would like to look at partnering with possibly Louisa Communications to give the very best for Louisa County. This is the stuff we dream about,” he said.

He indicated additional meetings would be held and he would report back on those.

Meanwhile, in his report on meetings attended over the past week, supervisor chair Randy Griffin said a published report on his June 8 county board of health (BOH) meeting had apparently struck a nerve with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).