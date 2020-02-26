Louisa County Supervisors field concerns about mental health funding

According to the summary, the proposed expenditures in fiscal year 2021 are projected to be $14,090,291, which compares with fiscal year 2020 re-estimated expenditures of $11,725,352. Anticipated revenue in the new year will be $11,735,512. That compares to re-estimated current year revenue of $11,450,908.

With transfers and other adjustments, the projected fiscal year 2021 beginning balance of $5,771,899 on July 1, 2020 is expected to drop to $3,417,120 at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2021.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The tax rate for urban areas in the proposed spending plan will be slightly less than $7.12 per $1,000 taxable valuation and slightly above $9.68 for rural areas. That compares to around $6.85 per $1,000 taxable valuation for urban areas in the current budget and $9.68 for rural areas.

Meanwhile, mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf warned the board the county’s mental health spending may need to be adjusted if a mental health funding initiative by Reynolds is approved by the Iowa Legislature.

According to Wulf and previous reports, Reynolds is proposing to raise the state sales tax by 1¢ to fund recently mandated children mental health services and other programs.