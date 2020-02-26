Louisa County Supervisors field concerns about mental health funding

WAPELLO — The impact of a mental health funding proposal from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds remains one of the biggest question marks for the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, who discussed several budget issues during its meeting on Tuesday.
In separate actions involving the county’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin held a public hearing on Louisa County’s maximum property tax dollars.
Those amounts were $4,841,864 for General County Services and $1,515,017 for Rural County Services. There were no comments during the public hearing on either figure.
The supervisors later approved a resolution officially setting those amounts and certifying that neither represented “an increase of 2 percent from the maximum property tax dollars requested for FY 21.”
Auditor Sandi Elliott said the public hearing and resolution were new requirements approved by the Iowa Legislature and recently signed into law by Reynolds, reportedly to improve local budget transparency.
In another action involving the upcoming fiscal year budget, the supervisors set a March 17 public hearing for the final budget review. Elliott said she would publish the proposed budget summary and public hearing notices in an upcoming issue of the county’s official publications.
According to the summary, the proposed expenditures in fiscal year 2021 are projected to be $14,090,291, which compares with fiscal year 2020 re-estimated expenditures of $11,725,352. Anticipated revenue in the new year will be $11,735,512. That compares to re-estimated current year revenue of $11,450,908.
With transfers and other adjustments, the projected fiscal year 2021 beginning balance of $5,771,899 on July 1, 2020 is expected to drop to $3,417,120 at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2021.
The tax rate for urban areas in the proposed spending plan will be slightly less than $7.12 per $1,000 taxable valuation and slightly above $9.68 for rural areas. That compares to around $6.85 per $1,000 taxable valuation for urban areas in the current budget and $9.68 for rural areas.
Meanwhile, mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf warned the board the county’s mental health spending may need to be adjusted if a mental health funding initiative by Reynolds is approved by the Iowa Legislature.
According to Wulf and previous reports, Reynolds is proposing to raise the state sales tax by 1¢ to fund recently mandated children mental health services and other programs.
Wulf said a recently analysis developed for the regional mental health consortiums that now coordinate mental health services throughout the state showed a split in benefits from the program.
According to the analysis, the rural regional mental health areas would receive substantially less financial support through the program than urban regions. Wulf said if Reynolds program was eventually adopted, the Southeast Iowa LINK regional mental health consortium, which includes Louisa County, could actually lose around $740,000 in revenue.
Wulf acknowledged some property owners would benefit because the mandates would likely limit property tax askings, but she predicted the fallout could eventually hamper the region’s capacity to provide mental health services.
“If this proposal goes through, it will not look the same. There will have to be discussions on what we can’t fund,” she said.
In other action, the supervisors also met with county engineer Larry Roehl, who reported work on the County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello was continuing, with a cap on Pier 2 recently poured and work progressing on the final pier.
Supervisor Brad Quigley did not attend the meeting because he traveled to Des Moines with other local stakeholders to meet with Iowa Department of Transportation officials to discuss the Highway 61 relocation around Wapello.