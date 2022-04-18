Louisa County Supervisors hear comprehensive plan draft

WAPELLO — Completion of the update to Louisa County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer after Zack James, planning director of the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC), and Kansha Tiwari, regional planner, met Tuesday with the Louisa County Board of Supervisors and summarized the draft report of Comprehensive Plan 2040.

The SEIRPC has been updating the county’s former long-range plan since November 2020 and on April 5 presented the draft report to the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission.

James said the draft was broken into four main parts; Our Second Century; County Elements: County Themes – Goals and Objectives; and Future Land Use, with appendices making up a fifth part.

James said Part 1 included a description of what a comprehensive plan was; vision statement and overview; and a county history.

Part 2 provided demographic information; current land use; housing, economic development and education data; transportation, quality of life, location of county facilities, utility and infrastructure, natural environment and agriculture; and hazard mitigation resource facts.

James urged the board to look through the entire plan, but said Part 3 - County Themes was the most important. It covered 16 goals involving economic prosperity; embracing community; resilient infrastructure and services; quality housing; and quality of life.

Part 4 focused on future land use, which James stressed was not a recommendation of what a property will be used for, but rather what planners felt was its potentially highest value use or best use.

James also provided a timeline to the plan’s eventual adoption. The planning and zoning commission will provide comments in May and then hold a June 9 public hearing and provide the supervisors with a recommendation. The supervisors would then hold one or two public hearings on June 14 and possibly June 21 before taking any final action.

View the report at: seirpc.com/community-development.

In other action, the supervisors:

Held a public hearing and later approved a resolution assigning several tax sale deeds to the Oakville Volunteer Foundation.

Held a public hearing on a planned timber sale at Virginia Grove Recreation Area and later approved a contract with Geode Forestry, Imc. to administer the sale.

Approved the recorder’s third quarter report.

Approved plans and specifications for a drainage improvement project on County Road X61 and 162nd Street.

The board also agreed to appoint Joellen Schantz to a vacant seat on the conservation board. Two other candidates, County Auditor Sandi Sturgell and local resident Sue Vogeler submitted applications, which because of gender balance rules required a woman be appointed.

Schantz will serve out the remainder of Teresa Coleman’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Schantz currently serves on the county board of health and is employed by Louisa County as the secondary roads department’s office manager. She also is employed by the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency as its secretary and as the manager of the Wapello Transfer Station.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0