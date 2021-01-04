Louisa County Supervisors hold organizational meeting

• Authorized the county engineer to sign for federal disaster funds for secondary roads and bridges;

• Approved the master matrix, a process used by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to evaluate the siting of permitted confined feeding operations;

• Approved the appointment of Ball to the Southeast Iowa Crime Commission.

The appointment of Ball was the only individual appointment the board completed Monday by resolution, although it spent considerable time reviewing the current list of appointments to county boards, commissions and other groups.

Most of the appointments involved the re-appointment of people currently serving in those positions. Where actual vacancies occurred, the supervisors indicated they were continuing to reach out to people to serve on them, but either had been unable to reach them or the people contacted had not yet responded.

The board also approved an $18,470 accrued vacation and other benefit payout to former deputy assessor Debbie Moore, who retired late in 2020. The supervisors acknowledged the large payout, but pointed out Moore had been a long-time county employee who had maxed out her vacation and other benefits.

The board also approved $138,831 in claims.