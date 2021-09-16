Louisa County supervisors: Honey Creek bridge scheduled for replacement

WAPELLO — Updates on planned improvements to state highways and the Honey Creek Bridge replacement, along with other road and transportation projects, highlighted the regular weekly meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

County engineer Adam Shutt presented most of the information to the board, which did approve some action items related to his report. One of those action items included an application to transfer of 5.5 miles of roadway in the county’s farm-to-market system to local designation, and 6.6 miles of roads now classified as local to the farm-to-market system.

The 5.5 miles proposed to be removed from the system would include a combined section of River Road northeast of Oakville. The road originally provided access to the ferry that operated between Louisa County and New Boston, Illinois until it ended operations around 45 years ago.

Although a boat ramp and other public space is still served by the road, Shutt had previously reported the number of vehicles using it have dwindled, while the traffic county on other roads have increased.

He also reminded the supervisors on Tuesday the road was the only farm-to-market road in the state that ended in a dead-end.