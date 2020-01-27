WAPELLO — County auditor Sandi Elliott offered good news and bad news to Louisa County Supervisors during a budget workshop Friday.
The board is working to finalize the county’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021.
The good news is a $30,000 balance from the county’s former case management fund could go back into the regular mental health fund and reduce that department’s proposed $437,312 request, Elliott said.
But the county would still be nearly $550,000 short of balancing in its overall General Fund budget for next year, she added.
According to a proposed property tax levy public hearing notice, part of the reason for that balance shortfall is the county wants to keep the requested tax dollars for general services at the same level as the current year, $4,793,125. Tax dollars for the county’s rural services are also staying level, $1,575,015.
Elliott said the public hearing notice is a new requirement from the state. If a county’s proposed general services or rural services tax rate jumps more than 2 percent, it would trigger a public hearing, where local residents would be able to comment on the proposed increase.
The county’s general services tax levy is projected to climb 1.02 percent, primarily because of an increase in the county’s valuation. Meanwhile, the rural services tax levy is expected to drop 3.81 percent. If no changes are made in expenditures, projected total expenditures for the new fiscal year would be $15,674,301, compared to current year re-estimated spending of $13,322,782. Projected revenue would total $13,405,982 compared to re-estimated fiscal year 2020 revenue of $13,048,338.
However, the $550,000 shortfall in the general services portion of the budget remained a problem.
The supervisors pointed out $56,000 could be cut from the shortfall because they decided against installing new IT wiring in the courthouse this year. They also agreed $14,700 in IT wiring for the secondary roads department should be part of rural services rather than general services. They also agreed an initial 10 percent boost in health insurance costs was likely too much and could be cut in half, saving another $110,000.
That would still leave a balance shortfall of around $367,300.
“We have to account for that money,” supervisor Brad Quigley said.
Supervisor Chris Ball was pessimistic county services could be cut that much.
“We’ve pretty much trimmed the fat as much as we can,” he said.
Supervisor Randy Griffin agreed and said an increase in expenditures could likely be expected in most years.
“I think in normal years you are going to expand because of wages,” he said.
The supervisors eventually turned to increasing revenue as a way to balance the shortfall.
Elliott suggested the county’s local option sales tax could be a solution.
There is $1,385,852 in the account, although the county is obligated to make two more payments from it for bonds that were used to construct the Louisa County Jail.
Each of those payments would total around $350,000, Elliott reported.
The 1 percent sales tax is currently generating around $472,000 per year for the county, so the supervisors agreed some of that revenue could go to help balance the shortfall this year.
However, since the sales tax is due to expire in several parts of the county on Dec. 31, 2022, Quigley was especially concerned about continuing to rely on that revenue source.
Griffin said he was hopeful local voters would retain the tax, especially since it will apparently not sunset in some parts of the county.
County officials indicated they will continue to discuss the budget next week before making any final decisions.
