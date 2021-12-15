Louisa County supervisors offer public health building for sale

A resolution formally setting the process and the date for the sale is expected to be approved by the board during its meeting next week. The resolution is also expected to include a waiver of the final two public hearings, which are normally held as part of the sale process. The county will also retain the right to reject bids for any reason.

Quigley predicted the sale would see a lot of bidders.

“There is a lot of interest in this lot,” he said, adding he had talked with a local realtor for an estimate of the property’s value.

In other action, the board received monthly department updates from veterans’ affairs service officer Adam Caudle and LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith.

Smith was unable to attend the meeting and filed an email report to the board. Most of her report dealt with COVID-19 issues, including updated local statistics on the status of the disease in the county as of Dec. 9, the latest date available.

According to Smith, the number of 14-day rolling positives was 69; with the seven-day rolling positives at 44. The seven-day positivity rate was 12.1%. The number of fully vaccinated in the county was between 48.5 and 49.2% and there had been 51 doses of pediatric Pfizer given.