Louisa County supervisors offer public health building for sale

WAPELLO — The process for selling the former Louisa County Public Health Service office building in Wapello was set Tuesday by the county board of supervisors.
The board informally agreed to sell the property by sealed bid, with bidders able to raise their bid.
The board held an initial public hearing on the possible sale during its Dec. 7 meeting and at that time, two supervisors reported receiving a single comment each from a local resident opposed to the sale.
Another resident had earlier raised objections.
Both objectors had indicated the same concern — that the September relocation of the LCPHS from Wapello to the Louisa County Complex about four miles northeast of Wapello had been a bad idea — and a future board of supervisors could decide to bring the office back to Wapello.
However, at Tuesday’s meeting, it was apparent those objections had not swayed the board.
“Are we in agreement, the three of us, that we are going to sell it?” chair Randy Griffin asked supervisors Brad Quigley and Chris Ball.
After agreeing that was the consensus, the supervisors then settled on seeking sealed bids, with the option of bidders to raise submitted bids over the next 24 hours.
A resolution formally setting the process and the date for the sale is expected to be approved by the board during its meeting next week. The resolution is also expected to include a waiver of the final two public hearings, which are normally held as part of the sale process. The county will also retain the right to reject bids for any reason.
Quigley predicted the sale would see a lot of bidders.
“There is a lot of interest in this lot,” he said, adding he had talked with a local realtor for an estimate of the property’s value.
In other action, the board received monthly department updates from veterans’ affairs service officer Adam Caudle and LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith.
Smith was unable to attend the meeting and filed an email report to the board. Most of her report dealt with COVID-19 issues, including updated local statistics on the status of the disease in the county as of Dec. 9, the latest date available.
According to Smith, the number of 14-day rolling positives was 69; with the seven-day rolling positives at 44. The seven-day positivity rate was 12.1%. The number of fully vaccinated in the county was between 48.5 and 49.2% and there had been 51 doses of pediatric Pfizer given.
Smith also reported the Iowa Department of Public Health had confirmed the first case of the omicron variant in an Iowa resident, an unvaccinated Black Hawk County resident under the age of 18.
Caudle reported in person and said his workload had increased by 19% since his previous report. He attributed some of the increase to an updated presumptives list for veterans of the Gulf War and Vietnam.
The board also approved the Matt Gish subdivision near Toolesboro, and the Gaeta and Louis Gaeta subdivisions near Grandview.
It also reported the resignation of Roxy Yakle from the conservation board and appointed Teresa Coleman, Wapello, to fill the remaining two years of Yakle’s unexpired term.
In final action, the board approved a Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment that adds $219,429 in Total Expenditures & Other Uses and $255,078 in Total Revenues and Other Sources.
The board acted following a public hearing that drew no comments.