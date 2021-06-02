Louisa County Supervisors ponder recovery funding uses

WAPELLO — Louisa County officials have a clearer idea on using over $2.14 million in American Recovery Program (ARP) Act funding the county is eligible to receive, after the county board of supervisors received two documents providing more details on the program.

The board reviewed a question and answer summary of the ARP’s Final Interim Rule, which was recently issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, and an analysis of that rule by the National Association of Counties (NACo) during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

The funds slated for Louisa County could cover costs in five broad areas, according to the NACo analysis.

One area would be to support the public health response to COVID-19 through mitigation efforts; medical expenses; behavioral health care; and certain public health, public safety, human services and other related staff (costs).

The funds could also address negative economic impacts that had harmed workers, families, small businesses and impacted industries.

The third general area would replace public sector revenue loss. Under this category, any revenue reduction from government services impacted by the pandemic could be recovered through the ARP funds.